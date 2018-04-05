Raging Justice Fights Its Way to PS4 This May

If you are a fan of justice and possibly rage, then a Raging Justice release date announcement should make you happy. Today, publisher Team17 and developer MakinGames announced that Raging Justice will be fighting its way onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac on May 8, 2018. Also revealed is a third playable character, Ashley King.

With this, Team17 has also released a new trailer that showcases Ashley’s skills in the art of kicking ass.

Lead programmer of MakingGames, Nic Makin and lead Artist Jay Howse had the following to say about adding a new character:

We realised that Raging Justice needed a third playable character and we wanted someone who

would fit the style of the game yet give a very different feel when playing.” We chose a teenager because I wanted

something different to the usual ‘veteran cop/ex-military’ type. I wanted more of a fish out of water

type character, someone who might have ended up in the situation by accident but still manages to

hold their own and kick some serious arse!

For more on the upcoming Raging Justice, read below:

Key Features: Bone Crunching Combat: Rain down maximum brutality on merciless criminals in savage side scrolling combat! Battle your way through adrenaline fuelled 2D carnage with unmistakeable classic fighting! Arrest Warrants: Choose between playing by the book, dazing and arresting your foes to gain health and complete level challenges, or take the law into your own hands, arm yourself and deliver a devastating style of justice. With hordes of brutes surrounding you, will you be a good cop or a bad cop? Be warned, actions have consequences… Weapons: Unleash absolute destruction by gearing up with an insane variety of weapons! Smash through a bar fight with a stool, hack and slash through alleys with a knife or mow down mobs in a lawnmower! Justice has never felt so sweet. Local Co-op: Take on the criminal world alone or enlist a partner, to aide you in some co-op carnage! All out annihilation is ensured as you unleash the rage within…just make sure your targets clear, or you may fall victim to the anarchy of friendly fire! Global Leader Board: Forget good cop/bad cop, remove your shades and set your sights on becoming the best cop! As the tensions rises, so does your score. Do you have what it takes to be awesome?

Raging Justice will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac on May 8, 2018.