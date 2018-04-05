Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Launches This Summer

After several years in development, publisher Wired Productions has announced that Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is slated for release on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The PS4 and Xbox one versions will both launch in digital and physical form for $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. Meanwhile, the physical version on Switch will be available for $39.99.

Though the Switch physical release is undoubtedly an eye opener, players who purchased NBA Playgrounds prior to June 10, 2017 will be treated to a free digital copy of the game upon release.

Moreover, those who initially backed Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn through Indiegogo will receive various rewards through future updates and announcements. Examples include a limited edition digital trading card, free future DLC, and even the opportunity to have lunch with Shaquille O’Neal himself (for a steep price, of course).

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is a beat ‘em up game that clearly doesn’t take itself too seriously. Despite its lighthearted approach, it features an impressive set of combos, power-ups, weaponry, and a large variety of bosses.

The original Shaq Fu was released back in 1994 for the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, followed by other systems the following year. This second entry will adapt a different control scheme with traditional fighting styles combined with action-adventure elements.

The story follows the big man himself as he battles hordes of demons who are disguised as celebrities, with the goal of brainwashing people “into moronic subservience,” as the trailer aptly puts it. After his martial arts master, Ye-Ye, is killed by these evil forces, Shaq sets out to stop the baddies and ultimately save the world.

Get ready to kick celebrity demon butt when Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn releases this June 5, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

