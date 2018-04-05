Spyro Reignited Trilogy Glides onto PS4 in September, Watch the Announcement Trailer

Activision finally officially announced the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a remake of the original three games in the series, revealing the purple dragon in a new trailer. Releasing on September 21, 2018, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy will collect Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon into a single package for $39.99. Toys for Bob, the team behind the Skylanders series, took the lead on this one, remaking all three games from the ground up.

Much like the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy features improved environments, updated controls, brand-new lighting, and recreated cinematics to bring a modern flair to the classic titles. Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer at Toys For Bob, talked a little bit about the remade trilogy and bringing back these fan-favorite games.

We’re deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. We’ve poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail. We’re bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago.

Activision provided some additional details about the game:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is an awesome gaming experience that builds on the excellence of the first three games. Each level in Spyro Reignited Trilogy is mapped faithfully from the originals. The characters are creatively re-imagined with additional flair allowing fans to rekindle the fire with Spyro and his crew like never-before. Players will experience a trilogy that’s loaded with an astonishing amount of detail, refreshed modern day mechanics, full analog stick support and smooth camera handling. Spyro Reignited Trilogy also re-imagines Stewart Copeland’s original soundtrack from the first three games. Paying homage to fans, Tom Kenny, the original voice actor in Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, has returned as the voice of Spyro in the trilogy.

You can check out some screenshots from Spyro Reignited Trilogy below, including comparisons to the original games. Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be heating up PS4 and Xbox One on September 21, 2018.