Spyro Reignited Trilogy Leaks on Amazon Ahead of Activision Announcement

This week we got closer than ever to learning about what Activision has planned next for Spyro. Mysterious purple eggs have hinted at an impending reveal, and the Spyro Twitter came to life after some mild activity earlier this year. It looks like we finally have an official name for that long rumored Spyro Trilogy Remaster that we’ve just been waiting for Activision to reveal. An Amazon Mexico listing for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy appeared, including box art and a price of 735 pesos, which equates to about $40.

According to the listing, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy will release for PlayStation 4 on September 21, 2018, which is a Friday. No other platforms are included on the Amazon page, but until Activision makes the official announcement, that doesn’t mean it won’t be coming to any other platforms. It’s expected that, similar to Crash Bandicoot, Spyro will maintain one year of exclusivity to Sony’s platform.

Here’s what’s in the Amazon description for the game:

All 3 original Spyro games fully remastered in HD

Includes Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon

100+ levels, remastered with breathtaking graphical updates and improved gameplay controls

The leak comes after months of speculation that a Spyro Trilogy Remaster was being developed. Rumors flew around, trolls tricked eager fans, and people got tired of hearing more Spyro the Dragon news only to be let down again. While this Amazon listing isn’t an official confirmation, when taken with all of the recent evidence, it’s the closest we’ve come yet to knowing for certain that a Spyro Trilogy Remaster is on its way.

With Amazon Mexico jumping the gun and listing Spyro Reignited Trilogy, we can probably expect to hear from Activision very soon with an official announcement, along with a trailer and additional details about the game.

Are you happy that the long legacy of Spyro rumors is almost at an end? What do you think of the Spyro Reginited Trilogy name and box art?