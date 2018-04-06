2D Action RPG CrossCode PS4 Release Coming This Year!

Deck 13 Spotlight (a rebranding of Deck 13’s publishing division) announced that CrossCode – a well-received 2D action RPG by Radical Fish – will be getting a PS4 release later this year. The game is already in Steam’s Early Access since May 2015, and they are seeing a full release this summer for the PC.

CrossCode’s PlayStation 4 version is playable right now at the ongoing PAX East 2018.

An overview of the game can be found on Deck 13 Spotlight’s CrossCode page:

About The Game CrossCode is a retro-inspired 2D Action RPG set in the distant future, combining 16-bit SNES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story. You follow a player called Lea as she logs into CrossWorlds – a fictional MMO of the distant future. Lea is not your average player though. She hast lost her memory and is (literally) mute. Now the only way to regain her memory is to play CrossWorlds, disovering all the places the game has to offer and meeting other players on the way – hoping they won’t mistake her for a bot. As Lea’s memory returns, a deep mystery surrounding CrossWorlds will be unraveled – and you may come to understand why a mute player is stuck in this game in the first place. CrossCode combines features of the Action-Adventure and RPG genre, delivering both, a great variety of puzzles and an engaging, fast-paced combat system with plenty of options for character growth. Features Feel the Retro-Hype! CrossCode delivers action oriented 16-Bit SNES feelings with a modern physics engine

Solve epic puzzles & quests! You‘re a fan of the Zelda series? In that case you shouldn‘t miss CrossCode as its puzzles can hold up to the classics!

Explore the Dungeons! Even in a futuristic sci-fi world dungeons belong to a RPG which wants to achieve greatness

The Players have spoken! As of now 98% of the Early Access user reviews are positive – and there are quite a lot of them!

Discover the CrossWorlds! Join Lea on her journey through the extremely colorful CrossWorlds rich in variety

Multiple Modes! There‘s more than just the story to explore. Feel free to discover the world in the exploration mode or just get into the ring and give the combat mode a try

Will you be picking up CrossCode when it releases on PS4 later this year?

[Source: Gematsu, CrossCode via Deck 13 Spotlight, Steam]