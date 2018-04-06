Eternity: The Last Unicorn Hits the PS4 as a Classical Style RPG



Another game was introduced by 1C Company, and it seems to be a play on the classic RPG styled format. Eternity: The Last Unicorn was first unveiled at PAX East 2018, alongside six other games that were announced at 1C Company’s show.

Eternity: The Last Unicorn looks like one of those old 3D RPGs that reminds you of titles like the Elder Scrolls series and Tomb Raider. You play as one of the Elven race in a quest to save your brethren. The trailers show promise in delivering a classic styled hack-and-slash gameplay set in beautiful environments such as luscious forests, dark dungeons, and deep caverns. Despite looking like a classical RPG, the enemies in Eternity: The Last Unicorn have shown to be very detailed in design. The game also focuses on solving puzzles as the trailer shows the player climbing ladders and pushing statues in order to advance.

An overview about the game can be found on their Steam Page:

About the Game Fully featured RPG with classic game mechanics and an extensive lore based on Norse mythology. The Elves were once given four Unicorns by the Holy Goddess and these became part of the elves. But as the unicorns were taken away and cursed by witchcraft, the elves’ sole existence became endangered. Lead Aurehen, a young pure Elf on her quest to free the last Unicorn that has survived. Travel through mesmerizing locations, meet fantasy characters and fight to protect Elven immortality. Pursue Eternity! Features Develop your character in classic RPG style

Upgrade your weapons and acquire new skills

Discover and use new powerful items as you progress

Train to survive in the arena mode

Broad storyline with strong lore

Eternity: The Last Unicorn is set to come out on Q3 2018.

Screenshots of the game can be seen below.