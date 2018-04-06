New Turn-Based Tactical RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is Coming to the PS4 in 2019



1C Company has just revealed a new turn-based tactical RPG for the PS4. The game is called Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, and has just been revealed at PAX EAST 2018, together with a few more other games. 1C Company announced a total of seven games during their show.

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is heavily influenced by popular turn-based RPGs such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre. The game features lots of elements that reminds players of these titles, such as job classes and various weaponry. They also made improvements and additions on the overall aspect of playing a turn-based RPG, making it play smoother for fans of the genre.

Their Steam page provided a quick overview of the game:

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is a story-driven, turn-based tactical RPG set in a fantasy world with a touch of steampunk. Take control of the Arbiter Kyrie, an agent of the Immortal Council tasked with preserving stability and order throughout the land, and lead your troops through difficult encounters. Features: Experience an epic and mature story, unfolding through over 40 story encounters and topped with challenging end-game content.

Classic tactical combat battles, with rugged terrain and elevation, taking place on beautiful hand-drawn environments.

A deep and complex class system with over 20 classes and 200 abilities lets you truly customize every one of your characters through the selection of their class, sub-class and passives. Carefully craft the character you envision, be it a versatile generalist, a dedicated spell-caster or a mighty foe-crushing specialist!

Customize your troops’ appearance your way, by selecting their portrait, outfit, colors, and overall visuals from a wide selection.

Equip your army with over 240 pieces of equipment, either purchased, gathered from fallen enemies or created from crafting.

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is set to release on Q2 2019.

Below are screenshots taken directly from the game.