Final Fantasy XV to Get New DLC Episodes into 2019, In-Game Additions, and Exciting Multiplayer Features

Good news, Final Fantasy fans! Square Enix has just announced some pretty exciting stuff from their PAX East Panel on Friday. The Japanese giant revealed plans to release four new pieces of DLC content for Final Fantasy XV through summer 2019.

This new content will be based exclusively on Ardyn, Aranea, Lunafreya, and Noctis, seemingly focusing on an alternative reality of the main FFXV storyline. Though exact details are still developing, this was described by panel members as “a future everyone longed for.”

The new plot will shed some light into an outcome far different than what we had witnessed in the original game, with Ardyn and Noctis possibly being friends this time around.

Here are more details about the new Final Fantasy XV DLC:

Episode One – Ardyn: Learn more about Ardyn’s struggles and the resentment he harbored toward Lucis for thousands of years. The story also touches upon his differences with the Astrals.

Episode Side Story – Aranea: This side story depicts the Starscourge from the Niflheim’s perspective. Here we see the final day of the Empire from a brand new light, which is also Aranea’s worst day.

Episode 2 – Lunafreya: This episode focuses on Lunafreya’s battle to save her loved ones, which ultimately changes the destiny dealt to the Lucian King.

Episode 3 – Noctis: After parting ways with the Astrals, Noctis must face a final battle in an attempt to better serve his people.

As if that’s not enough, Square Enix also announced numerous updates coming to the core game later this spring:

The ability to switch Noctis with a customized character

Players can now see the “ghost” of other custom characters

Players can drop items for others to find

A mod organizer for the game

Final Fantasy XV’s multiplayer component, known as Comrades, will also see a standalone release later this year. It will be newly accompanied by raid bosses and battle challenges. There is yet no word on whether this new version will be free of charge.

The new DLC will become available between winter 2018 and summer 2019, which is quite a broad release window. Nevertheless, we are pretty excited about these unexpected announcements.

We’ll be sure to update you as soon as more details emerge.

[Via: Newsweek]