Killing Floor: Incursion Release Date Announced for PlayStation VR

Tripwire Interactive, known for games like Red Orchestra and Rising Storm, have just announced that Killing Floor: Incursion is coming to PlayStation VR on May 1, 2018.

The PSVR version features a timed exclusive endless mode known as The Crucible, where players defend important locations from never-ending hordes of enemies. Players are also treated to all existing content updates already available on the HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift platforms. These include a harder mode, online leaderboards, a Katana weapon, and more.

Watch the Killing Floor: Incursion PSVR announcement trailer:



Killing Floor: Incursion is a brand new entry in the long-running franchise designed specifically for VR. The game features a fully immersive, story-driven experience where you can play solo or with the help of a partner to survive. Fight your way out of diverse, deadly situations and defeat hordes of enemies in a fully realized 3D environment like only virtual reality provides.

Aside from defending yourself with traditional weapons, sometimes you’ll be forced to rely on nothing but leftover limbs lying around or simply sneak your way past dangerous areas. Your end goal? To uncover who is pulling the strings over at the Horzine Corporation and what their relationship with the evil Zeds entails.

Killing Floor: Incursion features:

Fun co-cop: Afraid to explore the game alone? A friend can help in both Story and Holdout modes

A narrative campaign: Incursion features five enormous, fully voiced stages to help keep you immersed in the game

Holdout mode: This endless mode will have you fighting increasingly tougher Zeds until you finally succumb to your injuries. How long can you last?

Unpredictable enemy AI: Some Zeds slowly crawl while others sprint or shoot safely from a distance. Thankfully you have plenty of weapons to possibly make it through, all ranging from axes to sniper rifles and, again, dismembered body parts.

Ready to get frightened like never before? Be sure to grab your copy of Killing Floor: Incursion when it releases on PlayStation VR on May 1.

