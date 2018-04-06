Little Dragons Café Welcomes First Trailer

Little Dragons Café, which is the newest title by Yashiro Wada, creator of Harvest Moon and Hometown Story games, was has finally let loose its wings and brought us a debut trailer. The game, which is slated to release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this year, was first announced in February.

Little Dragons Café will follow a twin brother and sister who are learning to cook and manage a café with the help from their mother. Everything seems to be running just fine until the mother falls into a deep sleep. Of course, to save their mother, these twins must raise a dragon with the help of three quirky café employees. The game will allow you raise a dragon through wise decisions and nutrition, learn new recipes, explore the world for ingredients, and expand your menu and restaurant. You will even be able to harvest your own produce and, of course, server people some delicious food.

Check out the debut trailer below.

CEO of Aksys Games, Akibo Shieh, had the following to say about this collaboration.

Wada and I have been friends for a decade, and we’ve discussed teaming up on a new IP for about half that time. It wasn’t until Little Dragons Café that our schedules finally lined up so we were able to work together on a project, and the game has been in development for two years now.

Do you plan to pick up Little Dragons Café when it releases on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this summer? Also, if you had to guess, what month do you think it will release in?