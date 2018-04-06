New Monster Hunter: World DLC Will Include Chun-Li Costume for the Handler and More

Capcom has uploaded a new video in Japan, titled Monster Hunter: World Download Content Lineup Vol.2. As the title suggests, this trailer introduces a new batch of DLC that is coming to MHW from April and beyond.

The following list details DLC that has been already available by the time the trailer gets published today:

Free Character Edit Voucher

Free Hairstyles based on the Handler and the Admiral

Additional Gesture Packs 3, 4, 5

Additional Stamp Pack 2

Handler Costumes: Three-Star Chef, Vigorwasp Tail Skirt

This trailer also shows more teasers of new DLC that will be released in the coming weeks.

Mega Man Stamp Set – April 13

Devil May Cry Stamp Set – April 27

Additional Gesture: Devil May Cry dual guns – April 27

Handler Costume: Chun-Li from Street Fighter – April 27

It is also worth mentioning that the Spring Blossom Fest event has just recently started in Monster Hunter: World. This seasonal event adds new decorations to the Gathering Hub with new costumes, food menus, and festive fireworks. Most if not all past event quests are also made available again during the Fest, which will run until April 19.

Monster Hunter: World has been released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide since January 26. It has since set a record of being Capcom’s best selling game in its history with over 7.5 million copies shipped, surpassing Resident Evil 5‘s 7.3 million copies.

[Source: Capcom]