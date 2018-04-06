The PSVR Exclusive Game One Piece: Grand Cruise Now Has a Release Date in Japan

Japanese game news blog Ryokutya has reported—presumably from the latest Jump comic magazine issue—that the PlayStation VR-exclusive game One Piece: Grand Cruise finally has a concrete release date in Japan.

One Piece: Grand Cruise is a VR game in which you will act as a pirate who newly joins the famous Straw Hat Crew headed by Monkey D. Luffy. It has two story modes where you get to fight the Marines and the Kraken respectively. The story’s ending will change depending on your actions taken in this game.

You can learn more about this game by watching the official English reveal trailer that was published in December last year right below.

Come aboard and experience the pirate’s life in ONE PIECE: Grand Cruise for PlayStation®VR in 2018. Be prepared to be swept away in the first ONE PIECE VR experience: step onto the famous Thousand Sunny ship and meet the legendary Straw Hat Crew including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and many more while you brave fierce battles and fire cannons to defend the ship!

One Piece: Grand Cruise will be released in Japan on May 24, 2018. Although a Western release has also been confirmed to be out in 2018, we don’t know yet if this PSVR exclusive game will be released simultaneously worldwide or not as of this writing.

[Source: Ryokutya]