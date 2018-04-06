Shermie Tags In as SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Announces Her Arrival



It’s seems that SNK had the ’97 fever going on for them! Just today, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy released a trailer showing off a new character. Shermie, a King of Fighters veteran from Team Orochi has just been confirmed for the roster.

Shermie debuted in King of Fighters ’97, together with teammates Chris and Yashiro. She specializes in grappling moves. In the recent trailer, she uses various wrestling moves such as the German Suplex and Stunner. Despite her heavy attacks, Shermie is shown to be very acrobatic in how she gracefully moves in the battlefield with gymnast-like movement.

More info about SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy can be seen below:

Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and wage on who you think will win using in-game points. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all-new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content! Features: Assemble Your Heroines and Battle Head-to-Head – A brand new tag battle action fighting game is here! Players can participate in a four-multiplayer frenzy online or with friends!

An Iconic Cast of SNK’s Female Characters! – Choose from a generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe!

Defeat Foes With Style and Elegance – Coordination is key, as players can choose from up to 100 different accessories for their characters. Accessories including cat ears, glasses, face paint, and new sound effects.

Current confirmed characters in the game are:

Athena Asamiya

Kula Diamond

Mai Shiranui

Leona Heidern

Yuri Sakazaki

Nakoruru

Shermie

Kukri

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is set to strut its style on September 7, 2018 on the PS4.