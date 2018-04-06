Sony E3 2015 Could Have Been Even Better!

Sony had one of the best E3 press conferences in a long time and probably one of the best in their history back in 2015. We got to see The Last Guardian, Shenmue III, Horizon Zero Dawn, and then everything exploded when Final Fantasy VII Remake was shown. It was a show of epic scale that will be hard to top, but according to Game Informer, it could have been even better! Could you really make that Sony E3 2015 Press Conference better?

In the interview, Adam Boyes, who most should know from leading Sony’s third party team, was asked to provide a little bit of behind the scenes of that 2015 conference.

Yeah, it was pretty amazing, because [Final Fantasy VII Remake] was happening, the Shenmue stuff was happening… And then, behind the scenes, we were also working on the Crash Bandicoot stuff, but it wasn’t done yet, so what we were hoping was that, from a third party perspective — because there was also The Last Guardian which was to be announced — so the goal was to have all four of those. But I still think with those three, it was amazing.

This would have surely sent more than a few writers into mass hysteria at the event. To add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy to that already stellar lineup would have been an epic mic drop from Sony. The game ended up being announced in 2016 to a great response, but it’s fun to think of what could have been.

Let us know in the comments below if you think you could have handled this extra announcement or if it good of Sony to let us off easy.