As part of Game Informer’s month long coverage of Spider-Man, they decided to rapid-fire 114 questions at Creative Director Bryan Intihar which gave us a lot more insight into the game. These rapid-fire interviews are something Game Informer loves to do with their cover reveal coverage on big games (as we saw with God of War earlier this year). Intihar let loose a lot of great new information about the game, while also providing some cryptic and funny answers in the 10 minute interview. Here’s the relevant info from the interview:

There are lots of collectibles

Elements of Spider-Man’s moveset are customizable

You level up in this game. Max level is TBD

Bryan asserts that Peter has always made his own web shooters

Spider-Man is played by Yuri Lowenthal

It will take advantage of the PS4 Pro to look and run better, but framerate is locked at 30 both ways

Mary Jane is going to surprise a lot of people in this game

New York City is like a character in the game

The open-world is several times bigger than Sunset Overdrive

The Avenger’s Tower is in the game

Spider-Man will not die immediately upon entering water

There are “too many” alternate costumes

One costume has a guitar-activated AOE attack

List of villains in the game: Kingpin, Mr. Negative

List of villains not in the game: The Joker, Hitler, Microtransactions

List of villains Bryan stayed silent on: Doc Ock, Sandman, Kangaroo, Big Wheel, Venom, The Raven Corporation

Let’s reiterate: Bryan said “Hell no!” when asked about microtransactions

Another “Hell no!” when asked if we see Uncle Ben’s death in the game

There will be a gadget wheel

The game takes place over a few weeks

Fast-travel system in the game is the subway

There is no big head-mode

Mary Jane and Peter Parker(out of Spidey suit) are playable in addition to Spider-Man

Post-release content is planned

There is a crafting system in the game

Bryan wants Spider-Man in Kingdom Hearts

There is a photo-mode

Photography might be part of the gameplay

There are no all-new original major characters.

The costume is “the highest” tech

Mary Jane knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man

No upside-down kisses

No “wanted” system like GTA

You can take selfies with civilians, high-five them, do finger guns at them, salute, etc.

While we’re sure to get additional details on many of these aspects later this month, there are some interesting tidbits to discuss. Spider-Man PS4 photo mode was a given, as nearly ever major Sony exclusive has a photo mode now. What’s exciting is how much thought Insomniac is putting into the mode this far before release. I think we could see Spider-Man hit with one of the best and most intensive photo modes ever.

The PS4 Pro enhancements were an interesting tidbit, confirming that the game will not go above 30 frames per second. I’m not terribly particular about frame rates myself, so I’m happy that they are instead pushing that power for performance. The vehement stand against microtransactions will make many happy, though it is confirmed that there will be post-launch story content (currently only confirmed as part of the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, but we’ll probably see a season pass for sale down the line).

Spider-Man PS4 releases on September 7. What part of Spider-Man PS4 are you most excited for?

