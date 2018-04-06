PSLS  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Video

Marvelous Has Published the Fate Extella Link Opening Movie

April 6, 2018Written by Kite Stenbuck

Marvelous and Type-Moon have officially published the opening movie for Fate/Extella Link. It has an opening song titled JUSTICE which is performed by the famous Anison singer Luna Haruna. Unlike the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral StarLink‘s opening movie doesn’t have 2D animation is instead using 3D assets from the game.

Fate/Extella is a series of games featuring characters from Type-Moon’s popular Fate franchise with a hack-and-slash action gameplay that feels very similar to Dynasty Warriors games. Fate/Extella Link will be a side-sequel to The Umbral Star. As explained by the series creator Kinoko Nasu, while Link‘s story takes place right after The Umbral Star, it won’t necessarily connect to an upcoming proper sequel of Fate/ExtellaLink can be likened to the movie versions of TV tokusatsu shows like Kamen Rider or Super Sentai/Power Rangers.

Fate/Extella Link has ten new playable Servants on the roster, adding up to a grand total of 26 Servants. You can see the full roster list right below:

Saber

  • Nero Claudius
  • Altera
  • Artoria Pendragon
  • Gawain
  • Charlemagne

Archer

  • Nameless
  • Gilgamesh
  • Robin Hood
  • Arjuna

Lancer

  • Cu Chulainn
  • Elizabeth Bathory
  • Karna
  • Scathach

Rider

  • Medusa
  • Iskandar
  • Francis Drake
  • Astolfo

Caster

  • Tamamo no Mae
  • Archimedes
  • Gilles de Rais

Berserker

  • Lu Bu Fengxian
  • Darius III
  • Lancelot

Assassin

  • Li Shuwen

Ruler

  • Jeanne d’Arc
  • Karl der Große

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. As of this writing, an English localization for this game has not been announced yet.

[Source: Marvelous]

