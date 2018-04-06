Marvelous Has Published the Fate Extella Link Opening Movie

Marvelous and Type-Moon have officially published the opening movie for Fate/Extella Link. It has an opening song titled JUSTICE which is performed by the famous Anison singer Luna Haruna. Unlike the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, Link‘s opening movie doesn’t have 2D animation is instead using 3D assets from the game.

Fate/Extella is a series of games featuring characters from Type-Moon’s popular Fate franchise with a hack-and-slash action gameplay that feels very similar to Dynasty Warriors games. Fate/Extella Link will be a side-sequel to The Umbral Star. As explained by the series creator Kinoko Nasu, while Link‘s story takes place right after The Umbral Star, it won’t necessarily connect to an upcoming proper sequel of Fate/Extella. Link can be likened to the movie versions of TV tokusatsu shows like Kamen Rider or Super Sentai/Power Rangers.

Fate/Extella Link has ten new playable Servants on the roster, adding up to a grand total of 26 Servants. You can see the full roster list right below:

Saber Nero Claudius

Altera

Artoria Pendragon

Gawain

Charlemagne Archer Nameless

Gilgamesh

Robin Hood

Arjuna Lancer Cu Chulainn

Elizabeth Bathory

Karna

Scathach Rider Medusa

Iskandar

Francis Drake

Astolfo Caster Tamamo no Mae

Archimedes

Gilles de Rais Berserker Lu Bu Fengxian

Darius III

Lancelot Assassin Li Shuwen Ruler Jeanne d’Arc

Karl der Große

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. As of this writing, an English localization for this game has not been announced yet.

[Source: Marvelous]