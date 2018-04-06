Weekend Rewind: PS5 Details Leaked, Spider-Man PS4 Release Date, Spyro Reignited Trilogy

This week was a big week for Insomniac Games. Marvel’s Spider-Man finally got a release date, and Game Informer has started to release a month’s worth of details for their cover story on the game. An old Insomniac property was given new life as Activision announced Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Honestly, we all knew it was coming, but it’s nice to finally have it officially in the open.

Looking to the future, details on the PlayStation 5 allegedly leaked out, locked behind a site that requests a $1000 subscription to read. We normally wouldn’t put any stock in such a bizarre occurrence, but this same site has been right about a number of other hardware leaks, so there’s something to back up their claims.

Cleaning up the news, Far Cry 5 broke record sales, becoming the fastest selling Ubisoft title ever. Blizzard also revealed in an interview that they were working with AI and algorithms in an effort to combat Overwatch toxicity. This week also brought a fresh batch of PlayStation Plus free games, which went live on Tuesday. There were a lot of announcements for new games this week too. Check out the slideshow below to press rewind and read this week’s biggest stories.

