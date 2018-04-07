PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Call of Duty: WWII’s Big Update Next Week Overhauls Divisions, Patch Notes Released

April 7, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Call of Duty: WWII will receive a big update next week, which will overhaul its Divisions. In a new blog entry, developer Sledgehammer Games provided a video overview of the update alongside comprehensive patch notes. You can check out the video above and a list of incoming changes below.

Infantry:

1. Additional Primary Attachment

2. Second Pistol Attachment & swap weapons faster

3. While aiming down sights, have less idle sway

4. Move faster while aiming

Airborne:

1. Fire guns while sprinting & diving

2. Reload while sprinting

3. Climb over obstacles faster & no damage from falling

4. Sprint faster over time

Armored:

1. Take significantly less explosive & fire damage

2. Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment

3. Increased bullet penetration through surfaces

4. Greatly reduced flinch when shot

Mountain:

1. Invisible to enemy Recon Aircraft & controlled streaks

2. Killed enemy death locations hidden

3. No name or reticle change when enemies aim at you

4. Silent movement

Expeditionary:

1. Double Lethal + Tactical & enhanced equipment use

2. Munitions replenish from killed enemies & over time

3. Improved Tacticals & Easier to destroy War buildables

4. Equipment damage paints enemies on mini-map

Resistance:

1. Mini-map indicator & scrambler of close hostiles

2. Enemy movements are easier to hear

3. Kills & assists grant Intel Ping of nearby enemies

4. Easier to spot targets & increased mini-map coverage

Loadout Selection Changes:

  • LMG Bipod and Sniper Sharpshooter are automatically available when using an LMG or Sniper
  • Remaining Division Skills (weapon class attachments) are selectable in CAC (and no longer given by division)
  • Each Division has a 4th perk and their levels have been adjusted & rebalanced
  • All players have unlimited sprint & sprint speed is slightly slower
  • 3 Primary Attachments for all loadouts
  • One piece of both Lethal & Tactical equipment for all loadouts
  • Launchers can be equipped for all loadouts
  • The Rifle Grenade is an available attachment for all rifles
  • The Suppressor is an available attachment for all pistols
    • The Pistol Suppressor has a 15% range reduction vs. the SMG Suppressor’s 30% range reduction
  • The following Basic Trainings are cut & no longer selectable: Primed & Bang
    • Prestige tokens spent on these are refunded & associated challenges are auto-completed
  • The following Basic Trainings are newly added: Blitzkrieg & Clandestine
    • Blitzkrieg: “Streaks are earned by Kills (instead of Score). Bonus: Streaks are improved & select a 4th Streak.”
    • Clandestine: “Slain enemies drop Intel Packs that reveal nearby hostiles. Bonus: Intel ping at the start of each life.”

Resistance/Infantry Shifts:

  • Moved “Second pistol attachment & swap weapons faster” to Infantry to align with its marksmanship focus
  • Filled gap in Resistance with “Enemy movements are easier to hear” to align with its counter-intelligence focus

Weapon/Mechanic Tuning Changes:

  • Global sprint speed reduced (to account for Unlimited Sprint)
    • 1.3x instead of previously 1.4x
  • Reduced Launcher effectiveness against players
    • Panzerschreck nerfed damage & projectile speed
    • Bazooka buffed radius, buffed projectile speed & nerfed damage
    • Bazooka should more reliably give hitmarkers than before & increased projectile speed should make it better than Panzer against streaks.
  • Frag & Sticky grenade max damage nerfed
    • ~10% max damage reduction to account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical and address existing complaints of grenade spam
  • Shellshock & Earthquake effects from Lethal Equipment significantly reduced
    • Reduced effect radius and duration to address existing complaints and account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical
  • Tactical Equipment strength adjusted
    • All tacticals without Expeditionary III got a small nerf
    • Smoke lasts 10 seconds (previously: 14 seconds; Expeditionary III: 14 seconds)
    • Signal Flare lasts 3.5 seconds (previously: 5 seconds; Expeditionary III: 5.5 seconds)
    • Stun effects last between 1.75-3.5 seconds (previously: 2-4 seconds; Expeditionary III: 2.5-4.25 seconds)
    • Tabun Gas deals 1 dmg every 1 second 5 times (previously: 10 dmg every 1 second 5 times; Expeditionary III: 5 dmg every 0.625 seconds 8 times)
  • The following Basic Trainings have had their benefits changed:
    • Energetic: Adds “Increased sprint speed”. Removes “Sprint again sooner”
    • Forage: Adds “Resupply bullets over time”. Adds “Extra magazines”. “Removes “Swap weapons faster”.
    • Ordnance: Adds “Killed enemies drop Streak packs that fill your meter”. Removes “Re-roll your own care packages”.
    • Launched: Adds “Additional launcher ammunition”. Removes “Only way to take a Launcher”.
    • Concussed: Adds “Take two pieces of Lethal & Tactical equipment”. Removes “presetting what the equipment is”.
    • Instincts: Adds “Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment”. Esports-only change to remove “warning when targeted off-screen” benefit (with the intention for this BT to be unbanned by MLG and used in competitive to counter Tacticals).
  • Incendiary Shells attachment buffed
    • Gives Additional Shells (7 for Combat Shotgun; 8 for all other shotguns)
    • Range reduction of Shells buffed to -10% from -15%
    • Sped up loading of shells for Combat Shotgun
  • M30 Rifle Bullet ammo buffed
    • Gives Additional Bullets (8 bullets instead of previous 6)
  • LMG Bipod Buffed
    • Increased fire rate while mounted (+9% which is equal to Rapid Fire attachment for LMGs [which stacks])
    • Firing while mounted initially draws ammo from reserve then once exhausted draws from current clip (removing the need to reload).
  • Sniper Sharpshooter Duration Buffed
    • Hold breath increased to 10 seconds from 4 seconds. Promotes using snipers the “proper” way rather than quickscoping.
  • Buffed “Take Significantly less fire & explosive damage” from Armored
    • 80% reduction from fire & explosive damage (previously was 65% reduction)
  • “Reduced idle sway” from Infantry III & Scoped now affects snipers
    • 30% reduction for Snipers; vs. all other weapon classes’ 65% reduction
    • This does stack with Ballistic Calibration attachment
  • Buffed “Move faster while aiming” from Infantry IV & Scoped
    • Maintained separation between weapon classes (Sniper < LMG < Rifle < SMG < Pistol / Shotgun)
    • LMGs mostly got their ADS firing speed buffed since that was previously very slow even with Infantry IV
    • Snipers got a smaller buff than other weapon classes since it isn’t beneficial to move too fast
    • Pistols & Shotguns already equaled non-ads speed with Infantry IV so they were not adjusted

The update will go live on Tuesday, April 10.

[Source: Sledgehammer]

