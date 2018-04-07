Call of Duty: WWII’s Big Update Next Week Overhauls Divisions, Patch Notes Released
Call of Duty: WWII will receive a big update next week, which will overhaul its Divisions. In a new blog entry, developer Sledgehammer Games provided a video overview of the update alongside comprehensive patch notes. You can check out the video above and a list of incoming changes below.
Infantry:
1. Additional Primary Attachment
2. Second Pistol Attachment & swap weapons faster
3. While aiming down sights, have less idle sway
4. Move faster while aiming
Airborne:
1. Fire guns while sprinting & diving
2. Reload while sprinting
3. Climb over obstacles faster & no damage from falling
4. Sprint faster over time
Armored:
1. Take significantly less explosive & fire damage
2. Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment
3. Increased bullet penetration through surfaces
4. Greatly reduced flinch when shot
Mountain:
1. Invisible to enemy Recon Aircraft & controlled streaks
2. Killed enemy death locations hidden
3. No name or reticle change when enemies aim at you
4. Silent movement
Expeditionary:
1. Double Lethal + Tactical & enhanced equipment use
2. Munitions replenish from killed enemies & over time
3. Improved Tacticals & Easier to destroy War buildables
4. Equipment damage paints enemies on mini-map
Resistance:
1. Mini-map indicator & scrambler of close hostiles
2. Enemy movements are easier to hear
3. Kills & assists grant Intel Ping of nearby enemies
4. Easier to spot targets & increased mini-map coverage
Loadout Selection Changes:
- LMG Bipod and Sniper Sharpshooter are automatically available when using an LMG or Sniper
- Remaining Division Skills (weapon class attachments) are selectable in CAC (and no longer given by division)
- Each Division has a 4th perk and their levels have been adjusted & rebalanced
- All players have unlimited sprint & sprint speed is slightly slower
- 3 Primary Attachments for all loadouts
- One piece of both Lethal & Tactical equipment for all loadouts
- Launchers can be equipped for all loadouts
- The Rifle Grenade is an available attachment for all rifles
- The Suppressor is an available attachment for all pistols
- The Pistol Suppressor has a 15% range reduction vs. the SMG Suppressor’s 30% range reduction
- The following Basic Trainings are cut & no longer selectable: Primed & Bang
- Prestige tokens spent on these are refunded & associated challenges are auto-completed
- The following Basic Trainings are newly added: Blitzkrieg & Clandestine
- Blitzkrieg: “Streaks are earned by Kills (instead of Score). Bonus: Streaks are improved & select a 4th Streak.”
- Clandestine: “Slain enemies drop Intel Packs that reveal nearby hostiles. Bonus: Intel ping at the start of each life.”
Resistance/Infantry Shifts:
- Moved “Second pistol attachment & swap weapons faster” to Infantry to align with its marksmanship focus
- Filled gap in Resistance with “Enemy movements are easier to hear” to align with its counter-intelligence focus
Weapon/Mechanic Tuning Changes:
- Global sprint speed reduced (to account for Unlimited Sprint)
- 1.3x instead of previously 1.4x
- Reduced Launcher effectiveness against players
- Panzerschreck nerfed damage & projectile speed
- Bazooka buffed radius, buffed projectile speed & nerfed damage
- Bazooka should more reliably give hitmarkers than before & increased projectile speed should make it better than Panzer against streaks.
- Frag & Sticky grenade max damage nerfed
- ~10% max damage reduction to account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical and address existing complaints of grenade spam
- Shellshock & Earthquake effects from Lethal Equipment significantly reduced
- Reduced effect radius and duration to address existing complaints and account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical
- Tactical Equipment strength adjusted
- All tacticals without Expeditionary III got a small nerf
- Smoke lasts 10 seconds (previously: 14 seconds; Expeditionary III: 14 seconds)
- Signal Flare lasts 3.5 seconds (previously: 5 seconds; Expeditionary III: 5.5 seconds)
- Stun effects last between 1.75-3.5 seconds (previously: 2-4 seconds; Expeditionary III: 2.5-4.25 seconds)
- Tabun Gas deals 1 dmg every 1 second 5 times (previously: 10 dmg every 1 second 5 times; Expeditionary III: 5 dmg every 0.625 seconds 8 times)
- The following Basic Trainings have had their benefits changed:
- Energetic: Adds “Increased sprint speed”. Removes “Sprint again sooner”
- Forage: Adds “Resupply bullets over time”. Adds “Extra magazines”. “Removes “Swap weapons faster”.
- Ordnance: Adds “Killed enemies drop Streak packs that fill your meter”. Removes “Re-roll your own care packages”.
- Launched: Adds “Additional launcher ammunition”. Removes “Only way to take a Launcher”.
- Concussed: Adds “Take two pieces of Lethal & Tactical equipment”. Removes “presetting what the equipment is”.
- Instincts: Adds “Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment”. Esports-only change to remove “warning when targeted off-screen” benefit (with the intention for this BT to be unbanned by MLG and used in competitive to counter Tacticals).
- Incendiary Shells attachment buffed
- Gives Additional Shells (7 for Combat Shotgun; 8 for all other shotguns)
- Range reduction of Shells buffed to -10% from -15%
- Sped up loading of shells for Combat Shotgun
- M30 Rifle Bullet ammo buffed
- Gives Additional Bullets (8 bullets instead of previous 6)
- LMG Bipod Buffed
- Increased fire rate while mounted (+9% which is equal to Rapid Fire attachment for LMGs [which stacks])
- Firing while mounted initially draws ammo from reserve then once exhausted draws from current clip (removing the need to reload).
- Sniper Sharpshooter Duration Buffed
- Hold breath increased to 10 seconds from 4 seconds. Promotes using snipers the “proper” way rather than quickscoping.
- Buffed “Take Significantly less fire & explosive damage” from Armored
- 80% reduction from fire & explosive damage (previously was 65% reduction)
- “Reduced idle sway” from Infantry III & Scoped now affects snipers
- 30% reduction for Snipers; vs. all other weapon classes’ 65% reduction
- This does stack with Ballistic Calibration attachment
- Buffed “Move faster while aiming” from Infantry IV & Scoped
- Maintained separation between weapon classes (Sniper < LMG < Rifle < SMG < Pistol / Shotgun)
- LMGs mostly got their ADS firing speed buffed since that was previously very slow even with Infantry IV
- Snipers got a smaller buff than other weapon classes since it isn’t beneficial to move too fast
- Pistols & Shotguns already equaled non-ads speed with Infantry IV so they were not adjusted
The update will go live on Tuesday, April 10.
[Source: Sledgehammer]