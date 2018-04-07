Call of Duty: WWII’s Big Update Next Week Overhauls Divisions, Patch Notes Released

Call of Duty: WWII will receive a big update next week, which will overhaul its Divisions. In a new blog entry, developer Sledgehammer Games provided a video overview of the update alongside comprehensive patch notes. You can check out the video above and a list of incoming changes below.

Infantry: 1. Additional Primary Attachment 2. Second Pistol Attachment & swap weapons faster 3. While aiming down sights, have less idle sway 4. Move faster while aiming Airborne: 1. Fire guns while sprinting & diving 2. Reload while sprinting 3. Climb over obstacles faster & no damage from falling 4. Sprint faster over time Armored: 1. Take significantly less explosive & fire damage 2. Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment 3. Increased bullet penetration through surfaces 4. Greatly reduced flinch when shot Mountain: 1. Invisible to enemy Recon Aircraft & controlled streaks 2. Killed enemy death locations hidden 3. No name or reticle change when enemies aim at you 4. Silent movement Expeditionary: 1. Double Lethal + Tactical & enhanced equipment use 2. Munitions replenish from killed enemies & over time 3. Improved Tacticals & Easier to destroy War buildables 4. Equipment damage paints enemies on mini-map Resistance: 1. Mini-map indicator & scrambler of close hostiles 2. Enemy movements are easier to hear 3. Kills & assists grant Intel Ping of nearby enemies 4. Easier to spot targets & increased mini-map coverage Loadout Selection Changes: LMG Bipod and Sniper Sharpshooter are automatically available when using an LMG or Sniper

Remaining Division Skills (weapon class attachments) are selectable in CAC (and no longer given by division)

Each Division has a 4 th perk and their levels have been adjusted & rebalanced

perk and their levels have been adjusted & rebalanced All players have unlimited sprint & sprint speed is slightly slower

3 Primary Attachments for all loadouts

One piece of both Lethal & Tactical equipment for all loadouts

Launchers can be equipped for all loadouts

The Rifle Grenade is an available attachment for all rifles

The Suppressor is an available attachment for all pistols The Pistol Suppressor has a 15% range reduction vs. the SMG Suppressor’s 30% range reduction

The following Basic Trainings are cut & no longer selectable: Primed & Bang Prestige tokens spent on these are refunded & associated challenges are auto-completed

The following Basic Trainings are newly added: Blitzkrieg & Clandestine Blitzkrieg: “Streaks are earned by Kills (instead of Score). Bonus: Streaks are improved & select a 4 th Streak.” Clandestine: “Slain enemies drop Intel Packs that reveal nearby hostiles. Bonus: Intel ping at the start of each life.”

Resistance/Infantry Shifts: Moved “Second pistol attachment & swap weapons faster” to Infantry to align with its marksmanship focus

Filled gap in Resistance with “Enemy movements are easier to hear” to align with its counter-intelligence focus Weapon/Mechanic Tuning Changes: Global sprint speed reduced (to account for Unlimited Sprint) 1.3x instead of previously 1.4x

Reduced Launcher effectiveness against players Panzerschreck nerfed damage & projectile speed Bazooka buffed radius, buffed projectile speed & nerfed damage Bazooka should more reliably give hitmarkers than before & increased projectile speed should make it better than Panzer against streaks.

Frag & Sticky grenade max damage nerfed ~10% max damage reduction to account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical and address existing complaints of grenade spam

Shellshock & Earthquake effects from Lethal Equipment significantly reduced Reduced effect radius and duration to address existing complaints and account for all players having both Lethal & Tactical

Tactical Equipment strength adjusted All tacticals without Expeditionary III got a small nerf Smoke lasts 10 seconds (previously: 14 seconds; Expeditionary III: 14 seconds) Signal Flare lasts 3.5 seconds (previously: 5 seconds; Expeditionary III: 5.5 seconds) Stun effects last between 1.75-3.5 seconds (previously: 2-4 seconds; Expeditionary III: 2.5-4.25 seconds) Tabun Gas deals 1 dmg every 1 second 5 times (previously: 10 dmg every 1 second 5 times; Expeditionary III: 5 dmg every 0.625 seconds 8 times)

The following Basic Trainings have had their benefits changed: Energetic: Adds “Increased sprint speed”. Removes “Sprint again sooner” Forage: Adds “Resupply bullets over time”. Adds “Extra magazines”. “Removes “Swap weapons faster”. Ordnance: Adds “Killed enemies drop Streak packs that fill your meter”. Removes “Re-roll your own care packages”. Launched: Adds “Additional launcher ammunition”. Removes “Only way to take a Launcher”. Concussed: Adds “Take two pieces of Lethal & Tactical equipment”. Removes “presetting what the equipment is”. Instincts: Adds “Immune to Shell Shock and Tactical Equipment”. Esports-only change to remove “warning when targeted off-screen” benefit (with the intention for this BT to be unbanned by MLG and used in competitive to counter Tacticals).

Incendiary Shells attachment buffed Gives Additional Shells (7 for Combat Shotgun; 8 for all other shotguns) Range reduction of Shells buffed to -10% from -15% Sped up loading of shells for Combat Shotgun

M30 Rifle Bullet ammo buffed Gives Additional Bullets (8 bullets instead of previous 6)

LMG Bipod Buffed Increased fire rate while mounted (+9% which is equal to Rapid Fire attachment for LMGs [which stacks]) Firing while mounted initially draws ammo from reserve then once exhausted draws from current clip (removing the need to reload).

Sniper Sharpshooter Duration Buffed Hold breath increased to 10 seconds from 4 seconds. Promotes using snipers the “proper” way rather than quickscoping.

Buffed “Take Significantly less fire & explosive damage” from Armored 80% reduction from fire & explosive damage (previously was 65% reduction)

“Reduced idle sway” from Infantry III & Scoped now affects snipers 30% reduction for Snipers; vs. all other weapon classes’ 65% reduction This does stack with Ballistic Calibration attachment

Buffed “Move faster while aiming” from Infantry IV & Scoped Maintained separation between weapon classes (Sniper < LMG < Rifle < SMG < Pistol / Shotgun) LMGs mostly got their ADS firing speed buffed since that was previously very slow even with Infantry IV Snipers got a smaller buff than other weapon classes since it isn’t beneficial to move too fast Pistols & Shotguns already equaled non-ads speed with Infantry IV so they were not adjusted



The update will go live on Tuesday, April 10.

[Source: Sledgehammer]