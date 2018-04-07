New Far Cry 5 Title Update Coming to Consoles Next Week, Patch Notes Released

Ubisoft has released patch notes for Far Cry 5‘s fourth title update, which is now live on PC and set to go live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Monday, April 9. The update brings a number of fixes and improvements, which you can find in the patch notes below:

Stability & Performance Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks

Additional quality bug fixes

Fixed low occurrence save corruption Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI Fixed low repro AI issues Design & Mission Progression Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase

Fixed minor bugs Gameplay & UI Fixed minor bugs COOP and Online Improved COOP connectivity

Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks

Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted

Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that. Far Cry Arcade Improved map download efficiency

Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues

Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low

Improved PVP matchmaking

Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues Map Editor Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

In other Far Cry 5 news, PlayStation LifeStyle is giving away two Thrustmaster Far Cry 5 headphones to a lucky winner. For details on the contest and how to enter, check out our giveaway page.

[Source: Ubisoft]