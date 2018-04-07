New Far Cry 5 Title Update Coming to Consoles Next Week, Patch Notes Released
Ubisoft has released patch notes for Far Cry 5‘s fourth title update, which is now live on PC and set to go live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Monday, April 9. The update brings a number of fixes and improvements, which you can find in the patch notes below:
Stability & Performance
- Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
- Additional quality bug fixes
- Fixed low occurrence save corruption
Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI
- Fixed low repro AI issues
Design & Mission Progression
- Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
- Fixed minor bugs
Gameplay & UI
- Fixed minor bugs
COOP and Online
- Improved COOP connectivity
- Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks
- Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
- Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.
Far Cry Arcade
- Improved map download efficiency
- Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
- Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
- Improved PVP matchmaking
- Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues
Map Editor
- Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes
In other Far Cry 5 news, PlayStation LifeStyle is giving away two Thrustmaster Far Cry 5 headphones to a lucky winner. For details on the contest and how to enter, check out our giveaway page.
[Source: Ubisoft]