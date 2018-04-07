PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

New Far Cry 5 Title Update Coming to Consoles Next Week, Patch Notes Released

April 7, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

far cry 5 update

Ubisoft has released patch notes for Far Cry 5‘s fourth title update, which is now live on PC and set to go live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Monday, April 9. The update brings a number of fixes and improvements, which you can find in the patch notes below:

Stability & Performance

  • Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
  • Additional quality bug fixes
  • Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

  • Fixed low repro AI issues

Design & Mission Progression

  • Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
  • Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

  • Fixed minor bugs

COOP and Online

  • Improved COOP connectivity
  • Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks
  • Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
  • Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

  • Improved map download efficiency
  • Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
  • Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
  • Improved PVP matchmaking
  • Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

  • Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

In other Far Cry 5 news, PlayStation LifeStyle is giving away two Thrustmaster Far Cry 5 headphones to a lucky winner. For details on the contest and how to enter, check out our giveaway page.

[Source: Ubisoft]

