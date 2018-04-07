Final Fantasy XV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Crossover Announced

During a panel at PAX East yesterday, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XV is set to receive a boatload of new content starting this year through next Summer. The publisher then teased a collaboration with its upcoming title, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

No other information was provided except for the image above. All we know is that it’s coming “soon.” The game has previously received crossover content from Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Tekken 7, Half-Life, and Sims 4.

Crystal Dynamics-developed Shadow of the Tomb Raider is set to release during the busy month of September 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In case you missed our previous coverage, Final Fantasy XV will receive four new story DLC packs for Ardyn, Aranea, Lunafreya, and Noctis alongside some core updates this Spring. The game’s multiplayer component, Comrades, will also receive a standalone release this year.

Back in February, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XV had sold over 7 million copies worldwide. The aforementioned story DLCs are part of the development team’s efforts to satisfy fans who expressed dissatisfaction with the game’s main scenario and “gaps” in the story line.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the Tomb Raider collaboration.

[Source: IGN]