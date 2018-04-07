Resident Evil 7 Sales Cross 5 Million Worldwide

Capcom has revealed that its horror title Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold 5.1 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2018. This update was shared as part of a press release announcing that the game won an award for Best VR Audio at the 2018 Game Audio Network Guild Awards (G.A.N.G. Awards).

“In order to provide an overwhelming, deeply immersive horror experience, the game’s system underwent a dramatic shift from its previous third-person camera to a new first-person perspective, helping to drive sales of the title to 5.1 million units worldwide,” wrote the developer.

Resident Evil 7 utilized string instruments and Yamaha’s ViReal stereophonic sound technology for its VR audio. The sound effects were recorded at Capcom’s fully-equipped Foley stage. The company wrote:

Capcom maintains its development environment at the cutting edge of technology in order to fulfill the company’s commitment to creating the world’s most entertaining games, a stance that lead to developing the REMM (Resident Evil Music Module), a proprietary audio tool that runs on Native Instruments’ Kontakt engine and allows for easier layering of tones and effect control. Further, Capcom is continuing to bolster the quality of its sound production, and in April of 2018 opened a second sound studio at its R&D headquarters in Osaka capable of recording and refining 3D audio.

