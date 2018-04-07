GTA Dev Rockstar North Reveals Significant Gender Pay Gap, Says It’s Committed to Equality

Grand Theft Auto developer, Rockstar North Limited, has submitted a gender pay gap report to the British government, revealing that the mean hourly rate for its male employees is 64 percent higher than the mean hourly rate for its female employees. The UK-based company covers Rockstar North, Rockstar Leeds, Rockstar Lincoln, and Rockstar London.

Studio Director Andrew Semple noted in the report that Rockstar North compensates all employees based on merit, and that the pay gap stems primarily from its existing workforce structure. We’re told that Rockstar’s long-term employees are predominantly male, and occupy senior positions partly owing to the length of their service.

“We are dedicated to continuing to build a representative gender balance across all our studio activities, and pledge to continue to find new ways to support and encourage women to both take up and advance in career opportunities in game development in order to achieve that,” wrote Semple.

Based on the reports submitted by other studios, developer Sumo Digital (Dead Island 2, Crackdown 3) took the second spot in terms of gender pay gap. Video game retailer, GAME, had the smallest pay gap.

UK companies with over 250 employees are legally required to submit gender pay gap figures to the government’s database.

[Source: Rockstar North via MCV]