Far Cry 5 Reportedly Sold Nearly 5 Million Copies in One Week

Ubisoft recently announced that Far Cry 5 has already broken the franchise’s sales records but stopped short of revealing the number of units sold. However, financial services company The Jefferies Group seems to have obtained the data, and claims that the game sold “just under” 5 million copies in a single week. In comparison, Far Cry 4 sold 8 million units in one year.

As Ubisoft’s stock soared following last week’s announcement, Jefferies Group’s Tim O’Shea noted that the game will have a positive affect on accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2018. Investors are apparently surprised by Far Cry 5‘s performance because it comes at a time when Fortnite is dominating the market.

“Investors feared that Fortnite‘s success will be at the expense of other stocks, but at least for Far Cry this will not be the case,” said the company.

Jefferies has also expressed satisfaction with the increase in digital sales as they earn publishers $5-$15 more per unit than physical versions.

“I’m proud that the culmination of years of passionate work from the team is paying off, and that Far Cry 5’s experience resonates with so many people,” Executive Producer Dan Hay said last week. “We are humbled by players’ reception of Far Cry 5 and fired up to keep growing and supporting the Far Cry community in the months and years to come.”

[Source: DomsPlaying (Twitter)]