PSP Classic Metal Slug XX Coming to PS4 This Summer

SNK announced during a panel at PAX East that its PlayStation Portable classic, Metal Slug XX, will be releasing for PlayStation 4 this summer. While a release date wasn’t announced, we’re told that the game will be available digitally. SNK also shared the image below (click or open in new window to enlarge), giving us an idea of what the upcoming release will look like.

For those who haven’t played Metal Slug XX, it’s a revised version of Nintendo DS title Metal Slug 7. The original released in 2008 and the PSP version released the following year with additional content and features including co-op multiplayer.

An official overview is as follows:

Metal Slug XX is the new addition to the famed Metal Slug series that captures all the glory of the arcade experience and more. After General Morden is defeated and captured, a mysterious army arrives from the future to save him. They reveal themselves to be Mordens army from the future, and their goal is to provide their future leader with special advanced weaponry to take on his enemies in the present. Classic Metal Slug characters Marco, Tarma, Fio, Eri, Ralf, and Clark return once again to take on General Morden and his new and improved Rebel Army.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: DualShockers]