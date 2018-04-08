Metal Gear Solid 3 Themed Event Coming to Metal Gear Survive

Konami has announced that a Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater themed event is headed to Metal Gear Survive. Called The Encounter: 1964, the co-op event will run from Tuesday, April 10 to Tuesday, April 24, giving players two weeks to earn Battle Points and unlock items and gears.

Alongside the Crocodile Cap, Fatigues (Naked Snake), and Jumpsuit (EVA) accessories, players can unlock the following:

Gesture: “You’re pretty good.”

Avatar Face paint: Zombie

Avatar Face paint: Oyama

Avatar Face paint: Green

Avatar Face paint: Black

Avatar Face paint: Splitter

Avatar Face paint: Woodland

Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret

Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret [w/ Balaclava]

Nameplate FOX

Nameplate PATRIOT

Nameplate Shagohod

Cassette Tape Takin’ On The Shagohod

Still haven’t played Metal Gear Survive? Make sure to read our review. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Tyler Treese notes that despite its flaws, the game offers a captivating adventure with fun gameplay.

Konami has taken the series in yet another new direction, but one that also feels in line with a lot of the series’ past. It’s still very much a Metal Gear game down to its story, which might be more out there than some of Kojima’s own, even if it doesn’t quite match them narratively. Embrace the bleakness of reality and simply try to survive.

