Metal Gear Solid 3 Themed Event Coming to Metal Gear Survive
Konami has announced that a Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater themed event is headed to Metal Gear Survive. Called The Encounter: 1964, the co-op event will run from Tuesday, April 10 to Tuesday, April 24, giving players two weeks to earn Battle Points and unlock items and gears.
Alongside the Crocodile Cap, Fatigues (Naked Snake), and Jumpsuit (EVA) accessories, players can unlock the following:
- Gesture: “You’re pretty good.”
- Avatar Face paint: Zombie
- Avatar Face paint: Oyama
- Avatar Face paint: Green
- Avatar Face paint: Black
- Avatar Face paint: Splitter
- Avatar Face paint: Woodland
- Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret
- Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret [w/ Balaclava]
- Nameplate FOX
- Nameplate PATRIOT
- Nameplate Shagohod
- Cassette Tape Takin’ On The Shagohod
Still haven’t played Metal Gear Survive? Make sure to read our review. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Tyler Treese notes that despite its flaws, the game offers a captivating adventure with fun gameplay.
Konami has taken the series in yet another new direction, but one that also feels in line with a lot of the series’ past. It’s still very much a Metal Gear game down to its story, which might be more out there than some of Kojima’s own, even if it doesn’t quite match them narratively. Embrace the bleakness of reality and simply try to survive.
[Source: Konami]