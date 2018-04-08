The Surge is Getting a Free DLC Pack This Month, Includes Armor Sets and Weapons

Deck13 Interactive has announced that its action role-playing game, The Surge, will be getting a free DLC pack on April 17. Called the Cutting Edge Pack, it includes three new sets of armor and weapons that’ll be available to players across all platforms.

While the tweet below offers a preview of what’s coming, Deck13 mentioned that it doesn’t showcase weapons, and that the developers will be revealing more details about the content soon.

Discover CREO’s finest technology in the Cutting Edge Pack, a free DLC for The Surge introducing three brand new sets of armor and weapons! The Cutting Edge Pack releases April 17 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/Q8Q7ao7Gmt — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) April 6, 2018

The Surge received generally positive reviews upon release last year, and did well enough for Deck13 and publisher Focus Home Interactive to announce a sequel. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Paulmichael recently learned more about the game and noted that the developers have been actively listening to player feedback. The upcoming title will feature a bigger open world, better drones, and more strategic options that’ll please current players and newcomers alike.

The Surge 2 is set to release sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.