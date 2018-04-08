Insomniac Addresses Concerns About Spider-Man’s QTEs and Frame Rate

As more details about Insomniac’s Spider-Man trickle out, fans have been taking to Twitter to quiz the developer about certain aspects of the game including quick time events, frame rate, recently announced preorder bonuses, and more.

Quite a few users have expressed concerns about QTEs in the game, prompting the developer to reiterate that they’re used sparingly, particularly during cinematic set pieces. In response to a tweet, Insomniac wrote:

Have you seen a single QTE in the Game Informer footage? There are a very very minor point of the game used at cinematic set pieces — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 6, 2018

Another user took issue with the game’s frame rate, to which the studio noted that it has to consider both fidelity and performance.

Again it’s about a blend between fidelity and performance and making the right decision for your game. Most other devs seem to agree, as we haven’t seen any other open world games on console at 60 besides MGSV. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 7, 2018

As far as preorder bonuses are concerned, Insomniac said that The City That Never Sleeps will be available for purchase separately whereas the rest of the content (except avatar and theme) can be unlocked using in-game resources.

Last but not least, while the developers didn’t confirm an exact download size, they did say that Spider-Man will be pretty “big,” which is hardly surprising.

Spider-Man will release on September 7 exclusively for PlayStation 4.