This New Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Commercial Shows All Post-Launch Characters Known So Far

Bandai Namco has published a new commercial video for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, which showcases all post-launch additional characters so far. This 15-second video is starring LLENN, Fukaziroh, M, and Pitohui who have been added through a free update patch and can be met with after the player has reached Chapter 3 in the game’s story.

This commercial video also gives a quick rundown of more characters that will be added to Fatal Bullet through upcoming paid DLC packs. The first pack Ambush of the Imposters will add Musketeer X, Yamikaze, and Dyne. The second one, Betrayal of Comrades, will have Clarence and Shirley. The third and last pack known so far, Collapse of Balance, are going to add Alice and Eugeo.

By the way, this commercial is likely made to mark the occasion of the airing of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime in Japan. LLENN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, M, Clarence, and Shirley made their SAO debut appearances in this title which originated as a series of light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa since December 2014. As a side note, Alice and Eugeo, who will be added in the third DLC pack Collapse of Balance, are coming from Sword Art Online: Alicization which is the next major SAO arc after Gun Gale Online.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet has been released worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam since February 2018.

[Source: Bandai Namco]