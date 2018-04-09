Far Cry 5 Claims Top Spot in March Downloads

The charts have been released for the top downloaded games on the PlayStation Store from March. The PlayStation 4 sees three new releases claiming the top three spots, with Far Cry 5 digital sales topping all others, beating out MLB The Show 18 and A Way Out. Gang Beasts also makes a surprise showing in the top 10. Over on the PlayStation VR, Moss stakes its claim to the title, while Persona 4 Golden just keeps getting love, claiming the top Vita spot. Finally, the top spot for PS Classics lands on Bully, with Rockstar really cleaning house on this list.

For the full lists, please check out below. These charts are based on the number of downloads and not how much money was made.

Playstation 4

Far Cry 5 MLB The Show 18 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V NBA Live 18: The One Edition Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Battlefield 1 Revolution Titanfall 2 Standard Edition Monster Hunter: World Gang Beasts

PlayStation VR

Moss Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds Driveclub VR Superhot VR Archangel Drunkn Bar Fight Bravo Team Knockout League Statik

PlayStation Vita

Persona 4 Golden God of War: Collection Resident Evil Revelations 2 Adventures of Mana Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Jak and Daxter Collection Mary Skelter: Nightmares Secret of Mana Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection

PlayStation Classics

Bully Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Warriors Metal Slug Anthology Star Ocean Till The End Of Time Psychonauts Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Manhunt Max Payne

To check out the other lists, such as Free-to-Play Games and Themes, check out the PlayStation Blog.