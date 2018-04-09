Available Now: Gran Turismo Sport Gets Two New Audi Race Cars

Polyphony Digital and Audi just revealed a big surprise to Gran Turismo Sport fans: two brand new Vision Gran Turismo cars are now available via a game update as of today, April 9.

Joining the ever-increasing roster include the Audi Vision GT and the Audi e-tron Vision GT. Best of all, these vehicles were actually built in real life and subsequently unveiled today at the Audi Driving Experience Center in Germany.

These are the very first Vision GT models to drive on a real world race track, which only makes Gran Turismo Sport that much more inviting to hardcore racing fans. And needless to say, the game’s cars have also been modeled to perform realistically and similarly to their real world counterparts. Talk about a treat for GT Sport players!

The Audi Vision GT contains a turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine to power the rear wheels, along with an electric motor for the front wheels.

The e-tron model, meanwhile, is purely an electric vehicle powered by a single 200 kW motor up front and two additional ones on the rear. Both race cars are scheduled to run demo laps at the Formula E Rome GP on April 13-14 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This marks the latest exciting update for Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive, which originally debuted on October 17, 2017.

Gran Turismo Sport includes various game modes such as “Sport” and “Arcade,” along with extensive multiplayer support. The game features over 175 cars to date, along with 19 varied locations to choose from.

Also for the very first time, the game features Porsche vehicles after Electronic Arts lost exclusive licensing rights to the brand. It just goes to show how much emphasis the developer has put into vehicle selection to strengthen the overall racing experience.

Be sure to grab the Audi Vision GT and the Audi e-tron Vision GT via game update as of today. Happy racing!

[Via: DualShockers]