Defiant Development Added Endless Mode as a New Feature in Hand Of Fate 2

Defiant Development, a Brisbane based game developer, has just announced a new game feature for its hit action RPG, Hand of Fate 2.

Endless Mode allows players to enjoy a competitive PvP action. They battle for the top on the leaderboards via infinite quests provided by the game mode. These quests are replayable, and gets progressively difficult as you complete them as more difficult enemies gets shuffled in the deck. Some random pain or curse cards are also dealt to the player as they complete each quest. Defiant made sure that no two runs are alike, by adding a plethora of new content together with Endless Mode.

Morgan Jafft, director of Defiant Development stated:

Hand of Fate 2 was praised for adding a plethora of new features and improving upon every aspect of the original title that was enjoyed by more than two million gamers. Today’s addition of endless mode provides even more content to our passionate community and we eagerly anticipate giving them even more in the coming months.

If you are not familiar with Hand of Fate 2, here are more info about it, via Steam:

Hand of Fate 2 is a dungeon crawler set in a world of dark fantasy. Master a living boardgame where every stage of the adventure is drawn from a deck of legendary encounters chosen by you! Choose wisely – your opponent, the enigmatic Dealer, will pull no punches as he shapes you into the instrument of his revenge. The table has changed, but the stakes remain the same: life or death! KEY GAME FEATURES A world transformed – 100 years have passed since the Dealer was usurped and the Game of Life and Death gained a new master.

22 exciting new challenges that will push your deck-building skills to the limit – Hunt fiendish assassins, reunite star-crossed lovers or build up a fortress to withstand a raider assault!

Enlist the aid of all new companion characters – team up with them in battle, or have them bend the rules of the boardgame in your favor!

Hundreds of new encounters, artifacts and items to earn and upgrade.

Enhanced action-RPG combat – shred foes with quick dual-wielded daggers or brutalize them with heavy two-handed hammers. Build up your combo meter to unleash powerful special attacks!

Engage new foes united by all-new card suits – Cross swords with disciplined Imperial soldiers, purge corrupted mutants and fend off northern raiders.

Hand of Fate 2 Endless Mode is available will be coming to the PS4 in May.