GTA V Raked in Billions of REAL Money as the Most Profitable Entertainment Product in Existence

Grand Theft Auto V has the most total record sales from all over the world, taking the title “the most profitable entertainment product” under its belt. According to analysts, the game has just raked in $6 billion overall since its September 2013 release and is currently the most successful media title of all time.

This means that it has made more money than any movie, book, music, or video game ever. In addition, Rockstar Games and Take Two Interactive aren’t showing any signs of stopping at all.

GTA V has sold over 90 million copies in its lifetime. This places the game in third place as the highest-selling video games of all time. Minecraft is currently number two on the list, having sold a total of 144 million copies. And the first one, including all the random ports on mobile and whatnot, is Tetris, with around 170 million copies sold worldwide. GTA V is much more expensive than those games though, hence why they brought in more money than those two games.

According to Marketwatch, Doug Creutz, an analyst for Cowen, stated that:

“Since its launch in 2013, GTA V has sold 90 million units, putting its total haul for publisher Take-Two Interactive in the neighborhood of $6 billion – far above the success of blockbuster movies like Star Wars or Gone With The Wind, which both collected more than $3 billion, adjusted for inflation. Even taking into account DVD and streaming sales would not put the biggest movie blockbusters in GTA V’s neighborhood.”

GTA V is still dominating market sales in the form of its successor, GTA Online. This is basically their Mario strategy: make more content based on a property to make more money. With the release of their San Andreas Super Sports Series DLC, things are just getting better and better for them.

Welp, so much for GTA 6.

[Source: VG 24/7, Marketwatch]