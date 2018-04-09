MXGP Pro Coming Soon to PlayStation 4

Gear up, motocross fans! Developer Milestone just announced that MXGP Pro is racing its way to a console near you on June 29. The game is slated for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Milestone bills the game as a “brand new start” from a mechanical approach, allowing players to customize their bikes based on real-life metrics. The developer, having years of experience in the racing genre, promises to enhance the experience by fully redefining the core gameplay and handling mechanics.

Take a look at this breathtaking MXGP Pro trailer and judge for yourself:

Here’s what Milestone promises from their latest entry:

New bike customization system enables you to arrange, tweak, and replace every single part of your bike in a realistic fashion.

A redefined physics approach that greatly improves your bike’s grip, collision system, and overall handling.

Your bike reacts more realistically to environmental conditions and different terrains.

An extensive tutorial mode to help you master the game’s many realistic features.

In an exclusive partnership, the developer has received extensive feedback from Tony Cairoli, Tim Gajser, and Gautier Paulin to help bring the game to the next level of realism.

Lead designer Luca Simonotti commented on their meticulous research by comparing every aspect of the game to actual MXGP bikes and tracks.

“This year we have been able to completely redefine the physics and the entire gameplay experience of MXGP. We started from the analysis of suspension, we compared the pressure with fork extensions as well as single shock-absorbers using the same values of official MXGP athletes’ bikes; the same process has been done with the ECU mapping,” Simonotti proudly stated.

We can’t help but agree with the above, especially given how stunning and realistic that trailer looks. Will you be getting MXGP Pro when it releases this June 29?

[Via: Mxgpvideogame.com]