One Piece: Grand Cruise Sets Sail with the PlayStation VR Western Release Date Announcement

One Piece: Grand Cruise finally gets a western release date. The announcement from Bandai Namco comes just a few hours after they announced the Japanese release date.

The game is a PlayStation VR exclusive, and is set for release on May 22, 2018. This is actually two days earlier than the Japanese release, which is on May 24.

They also released several screenshots of the game, showing the player’s view while interacting with Chopper and Sanji and participating in certain battles:

Once Piece Grand Cruise will feature a full 360-degree view adventure with the popular Strawhat crew. The game allows the player to enjoy minigames and interact with the whole pirate crew and other characters of the One Piece universe. Screenshots tell of naval battles, as well as fights with known enemies such as the Kraken. The new batch of screenshots also show Luffy fighting the last boss of the Dressrosa Arc, Donquixote Doflamingo.

Grand Cruise’s official website is open, so if you can read Japanese, you can enjoy more content news here. The game’s genre is listed as “Pirate Experience Action”, true to the quirkiness of the series. An overview of what the game entails is available below:

Come aboard and experience the pirate’s life in ONE PIECE: Grand Cruise for PlayStation®VR in 2018. Be prepared to be swept away in the first ONE PIECE VR experience: step onto the famous Thousand Sunny ship and meet the legendary Straw Hat Crew including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and many more while you brave fierce battles and fire cannons to defend the ship!

One Piece is an on-going story about the journey of the Strawhat Pirates in order to find the legendary treasure, “One Piece.” The manga is created by Eiichiro Oda and was first published in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997. An anime adaptation was released in October 1999.