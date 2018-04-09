Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season Gameplay Leaks Out of PAX East, New Details on Characters and Gameplay

A closed doors panel for Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season was held at PAX East over the weekend. Despite being told not to film the presentation, someone was still able to capture and upload a small amount of footage from the fourth and final season of Telltale’s famed Walking Dead series.

Featuring what appears to be some major tech upgrades in terms of graphics and lighting, the short demonstration shows Clementine clobbering a zombie with a brick. It’s not much, but it is a brief look at how far the series has come since the first season released back in 2012. The game has clearly grown up alongside Clem and alongside the audience.

Telltale first announced the final season of The Walking Dead at Comic Con last year, for release sometime this year. Being another episodic game, that only means that the first episode will release in 2018, and we could see the duration of the season push out as far as 2019. Telltale has yet to give a more specific window.

The Final Season features a “significant time jump” following the end of season three, which you may know as A New Frontier. The world has continued to deteriorate and is in a far worse state than the world was at the end of the last season. Contrasting and mirroring the first season, Clementine will now be taking care of a young boy, A.J. We’ll also see a big palette shift from the bright and colorful visuals in A New Frontier. To bring things home, Telltale wanted to go full Walking Dead with this season, meaning worn and muted colors.

There are a variety of other new characters that will make appearances. Telltale has talked about a dog named Rosie, while promising that she won’t die in the first episode. That leaves four episodes worth of hard decisions that could lead to the death of the puppy. The panel discussion also talked about part of the season being set in a boarding school that has been run-down by the apocalypse.

To switch things up from their usual formula, Telltale is introducing unscripted zombie fights into The Final Season. The Walking Dead has always been a fairly on-rails experience with branching story points, but this new mechanic will see Clementine getting attacked by zombies in places that are not necessarily scripted events for the sake of the story.

You can check out more from the discussion portion of the panel that was streamed in the video below:

Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be available in 2018.