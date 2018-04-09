PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Video

These Mary Skelter 2 Bonuses Are Exclusive to Select Stores in Japan

April 9, 2018Written by Kite Stenbuck

Compile Heart published a new trailer for their upcoming game Mary Skelter 2 on their YouTube channel. This video introduces bonus DLC and merchandise which are exclusively available on select stores in Japan.

You can also see the full list of Mary Skelter 2 store-exclusive bonuses, as posted on the Japanese official site, right below. Be advised that some of the illustrations in the Japanese trailer and website may come off as NSFW though.

In-Game DLC

  • Game TSUTAYA / TSUTAYA Online Shop
    T-Healer 2 class with Wand as a weapon for Hameln and Thumbelina
  • GEO
    G-Assassin 2 class with Guns as weapon for Sleeping Beauty and Red Riding Hood
  • Joshin
    JO-Singer 2 class with Microphone as a weapon for Rapunzel and Cinderella
  • Bic Camera Group
    Shura Sweater class with Knuckles as weapon for Snow White and Princess Kaguya
  • Yodobashi Camera
    Fascinating Magician class with Cards as weapon for Alice and Gretel
  • Amazon.co.jp
    Mary Skelter 2 dynamic theme for PlayStation 4

llustrations

  • Amiami
    A5 mousepad for regular edition, B2 poster for limited edition
  • Sofmap
    B2 tapestry (limited edition only)
  • ebten
    Famitsu DX Pack containing B2 tapestry, Nightmare teacup, Little Mermaid acrylic keyholder, dynamic theme for PS4, and an optional 3D crystal of Alice
  • Trader
    B2 tapestry
  • WonderGOO
    Extra-large tapestry
  • Rakuten Books
    B2 poster
  • Dengekiya
    Dengeki SP Pack containing B2 tapestry, special booklet, and in-game DLC of Wet Bath Coop class with Rifle as a weapon for Tsuu and Little Mermaid

Originals

  • Imajin WEB Shop
    A1 poster
  • CharaAni.com
    KG-sized bromide
  • Enterking
    QUO card (only available in some outlets)
  • Game Shop Takarajima
    Microfiber cloth
  • Futaba Books game shops
    Bromide
  • COMG!
    QUO card
  • Animate
    B2 poster (purchasing through their online store will reward a bromide set)
  • Neo Wing
    Microfiber cloth
  • Theta Shop
    QUO card

As these items are only available in certain Japanese stores, it would prove quite difficult to get them all, especially to those who live outside of Japan. Only a few of these stores do offer international shipping, such as Amiami and Amazon Japan; the latter of which is also selling ebten’s Famitsu DX Pack.

Mary Skelter 2 will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 28.

