These Mary Skelter 2 Bonuses Are Exclusive to Select Stores in Japan

Compile Heart published a new trailer for their upcoming game Mary Skelter 2 on their YouTube channel. This video introduces bonus DLC and merchandise which are exclusively available on select stores in Japan.

You can also see the full list of Mary Skelter 2 store-exclusive bonuses, as posted on the Japanese official site, right below. Be advised that some of the illustrations in the Japanese trailer and website may come off as NSFW though.

In-Game DLC Game TSUTAYA / TSUTAYA Online Shop

T-Healer 2 class with Wand as a weapon for Hameln and Thumbelina

T-Healer 2 class with Wand as a weapon for Hameln and Thumbelina GEO

G-Assassin 2 class with Guns as weapon for Sleeping Beauty and Red Riding Hood

G-Assassin 2 class with Guns as weapon for Sleeping Beauty and Red Riding Hood Joshin

JO-Singer 2 class with Microphone as a weapon for Rapunzel and Cinderella

JO-Singer 2 class with Microphone as a weapon for Rapunzel and Cinderella Bic Camera Group

Shura Sweater class with Knuckles as weapon for Snow White and Princess Kaguya

Shura Sweater class with Knuckles as weapon for Snow White and Princess Kaguya Yodobashi Camera

Fascinating Magician class with Cards as weapon for Alice and Gretel

Fascinating Magician class with Cards as weapon for Alice and Gretel Amazon.co.jp

Mary Skelter 2 dynamic theme for PlayStation 4 llustrations Amiami

A5 mousepad for regular edition, B2 poster for limited edition

A5 mousepad for regular edition, B2 poster for limited edition Sofmap

B2 tapestry (limited edition only)

B2 tapestry (limited edition only) ebten

Famitsu DX Pack containing B2 tapestry, Nightmare teacup, Little Mermaid acrylic keyholder, dynamic theme for PS4, and an optional 3D crystal of Alice

Famitsu DX Pack containing B2 tapestry, Nightmare teacup, Little Mermaid acrylic keyholder, dynamic theme for PS4, and an optional 3D crystal of Alice Trader

B2 tapestry

B2 tapestry WonderGOO

Extra-large tapestry

Extra-large tapestry Rakuten Books

B2 poster

B2 poster Dengekiya

Dengeki SP Pack containing B2 tapestry, special booklet, and in-game DLC of Wet Bath Coop class with Rifle as a weapon for Tsuu and Little Mermaid Originals Imajin WEB Shop

A1 poster

A1 poster CharaAni.com

KG-sized bromide

KG-sized bromide Enterking

QUO card (only available in some outlets)

QUO card (only available in some outlets) Game Shop Takarajima

Microfiber cloth

Microfiber cloth Futaba Books game shops

Bromide

Bromide COMG!

QUO card

QUO card Animate

B2 poster (purchasing through their online store will reward a bromide set)

B2 poster (purchasing through their online store will reward a bromide set) Neo Wing

Microfiber cloth

Microfiber cloth Theta Shop

QUO card

As these items are only available in certain Japanese stores, it would prove quite difficult to get them all, especially to those who live outside of Japan. Only a few of these stores do offer international shipping, such as Amiami and Amazon Japan; the latter of which is also selling ebten’s Famitsu DX Pack.

Mary Skelter 2 will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 28.

[Source: Compile Heart]