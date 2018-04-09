These Mary Skelter 2 Bonuses Are Exclusive to Select Stores in Japan
Compile Heart published a new trailer for their upcoming game Mary Skelter 2 on their YouTube channel. This video introduces bonus DLC and merchandise which are exclusively available on select stores in Japan.
You can also see the full list of Mary Skelter 2 store-exclusive bonuses, as posted on the Japanese official site, right below. Be advised that some of the illustrations in the Japanese trailer and website may come off as NSFW though.
In-Game DLC
- Game TSUTAYA / TSUTAYA Online Shop
T-Healer 2 class with Wand as a weapon for Hameln and Thumbelina
- GEO
G-Assassin 2 class with Guns as weapon for Sleeping Beauty and Red Riding Hood
- Joshin
JO-Singer 2 class with Microphone as a weapon for Rapunzel and Cinderella
- Bic Camera Group
Shura Sweater class with Knuckles as weapon for Snow White and Princess Kaguya
- Yodobashi Camera
Fascinating Magician class with Cards as weapon for Alice and Gretel
- Amazon.co.jp
Mary Skelter 2 dynamic theme for PlayStation 4
llustrations
- Amiami
A5 mousepad for regular edition, B2 poster for limited edition
- Sofmap
B2 tapestry (limited edition only)
- ebten
Famitsu DX Pack containing B2 tapestry, Nightmare teacup, Little Mermaid acrylic keyholder, dynamic theme for PS4, and an optional 3D crystal of Alice
- Trader
B2 tapestry
- WonderGOO
Extra-large tapestry
- Rakuten Books
B2 poster
- Dengekiya
Dengeki SP Pack containing B2 tapestry, special booklet, and in-game DLC of Wet Bath Coop class with Rifle as a weapon for Tsuu and Little Mermaid
Originals
- Imajin WEB Shop
A1 poster
- CharaAni.com
KG-sized bromide
- Enterking
QUO card (only available in some outlets)
- Game Shop Takarajima
Microfiber cloth
- Futaba Books game shops
Bromide
- COMG!
QUO card
- Animate
B2 poster (purchasing through their online store will reward a bromide set)
- Neo Wing
Microfiber cloth
- Theta Shop
QUO card
As these items are only available in certain Japanese stores, it would prove quite difficult to get them all, especially to those who live outside of Japan. Only a few of these stores do offer international shipping, such as Amiami and Amazon Japan; the latter of which is also selling ebten’s Famitsu DX Pack.
Mary Skelter 2 will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 28.
[Source: Compile Heart]