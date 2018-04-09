Yoko Taro Explains His Instagram Account Full of Dog Pictures

It’s not uncommon for an Instagram account to be filled with dog pictures, but typically they’re taken by their respective owners. If you leave your dog waiting outside a store in Japan, it turns out that there’s a good chance that NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro might take their picture. We talked to the eccentric developer about his dog-filled Instagram account (you can follow him at @TaroYoko), and learned the point behind all of these cute photographs.

“The reason why I have that instagram account is because I’ve been collecting these pictures of dogs waiting for their owners outside of the store for about 10 years,” explained Taro in my interview. “So, I do have a lot of pictures that I’ve accumulated over the years. I thought that it was finally time that I would start posting them online. I just thought that the dogs are just really cute because they’re just looking into the store just waiting for the owner. I really liked that image, so I started taking pictures.”

For even more insight from Yoko Taro, check out my interview with the talented director. Here’s a snippet of what he had to say regarding the success of NieR: Automata:

So, as for the success of NieR: Automata, I think that wholly lies on PlatinumGames. So rather than feeling successful, I feel lucky to have been able to work with PlatinumGames. So I do hope that I’ll be able to be that lucky again. That’s how I feel about this. If media write at the very end of your article that PlatinumGames should work with Yoko Taro again, I think that that would pressurize them into working with me again, so please write that at the end of your article.

NieR: Autoamta is available now.