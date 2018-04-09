NieR: Automata’s 2B and 9S Might Be ‘Depicted in the Future’

I recently had the chance to sit down with NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro for an hour. During the course of our conversation, the topic of the action game’s iconic characters came up. While Taro isn’t one to do direct sequels, he did say that the trio of androids (2B, 9S, and A2) “may be depicted in the future some way.” Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll be in another game, but the news should please fans that have grown attached to 2B and company.

“As for 2B, 9S, and A2, they may be depicted in the future some way, one or another,” explained Taro in my interview. “But I feel that it’s more important about that our fans have enjoyed those characters. I actually feel that they’re not that great of a character, but I feel that because they are not a complete character, the players themselves have filled in the gaps with their imagination. And so in that sense, I feel that they are characters that players have created themselves. So I’m very happy, and I want to thank everyone for that as well.”

For even more insight from Yoko Taro, check out my interview with the talented director. Here’s a snippet of what he had to say regarding the success of NieR: Automata:

So, as for the success of NieR: Automata, I think that wholly lies on PlatinumGames. So rather than feeling successful, I feel lucky to have been able to work with PlatinumGames. So I do hope that I’ll be able to be that lucky again. That’s how I feel about this. If media write at the very end of your article that PlatinumGames should work with Yoko Taro again, I think that that would pressurize them into working with me again, so please write that at the end of your article.

NieR: Autoamta is available now.