Action RPG Moonlighter Coming to PS4 in May Alongside Signature Edition

Digital Sun Games has announced today that their upcoming action-RPG Moonlighter will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 29, 2018, with the game not only getting a digital release, but a physical one as well. The game, which puts players in the shoes of an adventurous shopkeeper with dreams of becoming a hero, will also be receiving a limited edition that gives fans the opportunities to get some extra goodies.

You can check out a new trailer for the game below:

While the game will be receiving regular release in both digital and physical formats for $19.99, Digital Sun Games has revealed that a limited Signature Edition of the game is also planned. In it, players will find not only a region free copy of Moonlighter, but also a Squishy Jelly-Monster Figure, double sided medallion, glossy A3 poster, and a high quality box to house all of the contents. You can take a sneak peek at those items in the photo below.

For more on the upcoming Moonlighter, check out some key features to the upcoming game below:

Key Features Shopkeeping – While conducting your business in Rynoka village, you can put items on sale, set their price carefully, manage gold reserves, recruit assistants and upgrade the shop. Be careful though – some shady individuals may want to steal your precious wares!

– While conducting your business in Rynoka village, you can put items on sale, set their price carefully, manage gold reserves, recruit assistants and upgrade the shop. Be careful though – some shady individuals may want to steal your precious wares! Meet Villagers – Getting to know Rynoka’s residents and understanding needs of customers is crucial. Some folks may have special quests for you, requesting rare items and offering handsome rewards in return.

– Getting to know Rynoka’s residents and understanding needs of customers is crucial. Some folks may have special quests for you, requesting rare items and offering handsome rewards in return. Craft & Enchant – Crafting and enchanting system is essential for the your progression. Interacting with the villagers is the way to craft new armors, weapons and enchant existing equipment. This creates a great deal of flexibility and spices up the way the equipment is used.

– Crafting and enchanting system is essential for the your progression. Interacting with the villagers is the way to craft new armors, weapons and enchant existing equipment. This creates a great deal of flexibility and spices up the way the equipment is used. Get the Loot – While visiting other worlds, collect valuable resources, weapons, armors, treasures and peculiar artifacts. Then, manage acquired loot using unique inventory-based abilities.

– While visiting other worlds, collect valuable resources, weapons, armors, treasures and peculiar artifacts. Then, manage acquired loot using unique inventory-based abilities. Fight with Style – Defeating various enemies and bosses, revel in the challenging and deep combat mechanics. The depth of combat depends on the interactions between weapons, abilities, enemies and secondary effects of items. Feel comfortable developing your own battling style.

– Defeating various enemies and bosses, revel in the challenging and deep combat mechanics. The depth of combat depends on the interactions between weapons, abilities, enemies and secondary effects of items. Feel comfortable developing your own battling style. Open the Gates – Gates lead to different worlds. Each run is unique and forces you to take some smart decisions. You never know what you will encounter next – that’s why you have to be prepared for everything.

Moonlighter will launch on May 29, 2018.