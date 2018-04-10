Nippon Ichi’s New Horror Game Closed Nightmare is Coming to PlayStation 4

Nippon Ichi has confirmed in the latest Japanese gaming magazines that the new horror game they are currently working on is officially titled Closed Nightmare, and it will be coming to PlayStation 4.

Closed Nightmare is a horror-adventure game in which the player assumes the role of Maria Kamishiro, a girl who lost all of her past memories and somehow has her left hand paralyzed. When she wakes up in an unknown area, she gets forced to take part in a mysterious experiment by someone named Chizuru. In this game, Maria’s main objective will be to make her escape from this closed area.

There are four parts introduced in this article, which will form the gameplay system of Closed Nightmare. They are as follows:

Movie Part – Live action movies with a first-person view of the protagonist Maria are inserted at important points in the game.

– Live action movies with a first-person view of the protagonist Maria are inserted at important points in the game. Text Part – The gameplay proceeds with text on the screen. There are also multiple selections which will alter the story progression.

– The gameplay proceeds with text on the screen. There are also multiple selections which will alter the story progression. Exploration Part – Use the cursor to select a part you want to examine on the screen and find clues to make the escape. You can also use items you’ve obtained to gain even more information.

– Use the cursor to select a part you want to examine on the screen and find clues to make the escape. You can also use items you’ve obtained to gain even more information. Gimmick Part – Each room in the building is fitted with various gimmicks. You are tasked to find the correct solution by using clues you have found in the Exploration Part.

In case you are wondering how Closed Nightmare will look like, you can take a look at this archived Nippon Ichi “Direct” presentation video at the 8:30 mark.

Nippon Ichi Software’s Closed Nightmare is currently under development and will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 19.

[Source: Hachima]