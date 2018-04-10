PSLS  •  Deals  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Destiny 2 Headlines List of Games on Sale at Gamefly

April 10, 2018Written by Cameron Teague

Gamefly

Gamefly has released their list for the Pre-Playout Blowout sale, providing some great deals on PlayStation 4. There are some really great games here on sale, headlined by Destiny 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Sale is live from now through April 16, with free shipping, so make sure you check these out Gamefly PS4 games for sale right now!

PlayStation 4

  • AereA Collectior’s Edition – $24.99
  • Batman: The Telltale Series – $12.99
  • Battlefield 1 – $14.99
  • Birthdays the Beginning – $24.99
  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $39.99
  • Call of Duty; Modern Warfare Remastered – $24.99
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win – $29.99
  • Cartoon Network Battle Crashers – $19.99
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $34.99
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie – $17.99
  • Dead Alliance – $9.99
  • Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – $24.99
  • Destiny – $14.99
  • Destiny 2 – $17.99
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $12.99
  • Digimon World Next Order – $17.99
  • Dirt 4 – $24.99
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outside – $12.99
  • EA Sports UFC 2 – $12.99
  • Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $24.99
  • Everybody’s Golf – $27.99
  • F1 2017 – $24.99
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99
  • FlatOut 4: Total Insanity – $24.99
  • Gundam Verus – $24.99
  • Hunting Simulator – $19.99
  • Injustice 2 – $24.99
  • Inside/Limbo – $24.99
  • Island Flight Simulator – $17.99
  • Knack 2 – $29.99
  • LEGO City Undercover – $24.99
  • Loading Human – $19.99
  • Mafia III – $17.99
  • Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – $17.99
  • Micro Machines World Series – $12.99
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – $27.99
  • MLB The Show 17 – $12.99
  • MXGP 3 – $19.99
  • NBA 2K16 – $7.99
  • NHL 17 – $9.99
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon – $34.99
  • Nioh – $29.99
  • No Man’s Sky – $24.99
  • Outlast Trinity – $14.99
  • Pillars of Eternity: Completed Edition – $24.99
  • Project CARS – $14.99
  • Project CARS 2 – $24.99
  • Ratchet & Clank – $17.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations – $14.99
  • RiME – $14.99
  • Sonic Forces – $19.99
  • South park: The Fractured But Whole – $17.99
  • Star Wars: Battlefront – $14.99
  • Star Wars: Battlefront 2 – $24.99
  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $34.99
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia – $24.99
  • The Surge – $19.99
  • The Town of Light – $17.99
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet – $19.99
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $27.99
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – $24.99
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – $24.99
  • Valkyria Revolution – $14.99
  • Warriors All-Stars – $12.99
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – $19.99
  • World to the West – $12.99
  • WRC 7 – $27.99
  • Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99

Anything here for PS4 that you plan to pick up?

