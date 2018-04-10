Destiny 2 Headlines List of Games on Sale at Gamefly
Gamefly has released their list for the Pre-Playout Blowout sale, providing some great deals on PlayStation 4. There are some really great games here on sale, headlined by Destiny 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Sale is live from now through April 16, with free shipping, so make sure you check these out Gamefly PS4 games for sale right now!
PlayStation 4
- AereA Collectior’s Edition – $24.99
- Batman: The Telltale Series – $12.99
- Battlefield 1 – $14.99
- Birthdays the Beginning – $24.99
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $39.99
- Call of Duty; Modern Warfare Remastered – $24.99
- Cars 3: Driven to Win – $29.99
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers – $19.99
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $34.99
- Dark Rose Valkyrie – $17.99
- Dead Alliance – $9.99
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – $24.99
- Destiny – $14.99
- Destiny 2 – $17.99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $12.99
- Digimon World Next Order – $17.99
- Dirt 4 – $24.99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outside – $12.99
- EA Sports UFC 2 – $12.99
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $24.99
- Everybody’s Golf – $27.99
- F1 2017 – $24.99
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity – $24.99
- Gundam Verus – $24.99
- Hunting Simulator – $19.99
- Injustice 2 – $24.99
- Inside/Limbo – $24.99
- Island Flight Simulator – $17.99
- Knack 2 – $29.99
- LEGO City Undercover – $24.99
- Loading Human – $19.99
- Mafia III – $17.99
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – $17.99
- Micro Machines World Series – $12.99
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – $27.99
- MLB The Show 17 – $12.99
- MXGP 3 – $19.99
- NBA 2K16 – $7.99
- NHL 17 – $9.99
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon – $34.99
- Nioh – $29.99
- No Man’s Sky – $24.99
- Outlast Trinity – $14.99
- Pillars of Eternity: Completed Edition – $24.99
- Project CARS – $14.99
- Project CARS 2 – $24.99
- Ratchet & Clank – $17.99
- Resident Evil Revelations – $14.99
- RiME – $14.99
- Sonic Forces – $19.99
- South park: The Fractured But Whole – $17.99
- Star Wars: Battlefront – $14.99
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 – $24.99
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $34.99
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia – $24.99
- The Surge – $19.99
- The Town of Light – $17.99
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet – $19.99
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $27.99
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – $24.99
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – $24.99
- Valkyria Revolution – $14.99
- Warriors All-Stars – $12.99
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – $19.99
- World to the West – $12.99
- WRC 7 – $27.99
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99
Anything here for PS4 that you plan to pick up?