Destiny 2 Headlines List of Games on Sale at Gamefly

Gamefly has released their list for the Pre-Playout Blowout sale, providing some great deals on PlayStation 4. There are some really great games here on sale, headlined by Destiny 2, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and Uncharted: Lost Legacy. Sale is live from now through April 16, with free shipping, so make sure you check these out Gamefly PS4 games for sale right now!

PlayStation 4

AereA Collectior’s Edition – $24.99

Batman: The Telltale Series – $12.99

Battlefield 1 – $14.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $24.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $39.99

Call of Duty; Modern Warfare Remastered – $24.99

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $29.99

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers – $19.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $34.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $17.99

Dead Alliance – $9.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – $24.99

Destiny – $14.99

Destiny 2 – $17.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $12.99

Digimon World Next Order – $17.99

Dirt 4 – $24.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outside – $12.99

EA Sports UFC 2 – $12.99

Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $24.99

Everybody’s Golf – $27.99

F1 2017 – $24.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity – $24.99

Gundam Verus – $24.99

Hunting Simulator – $19.99

Injustice 2 – $24.99

Inside/Limbo – $24.99

Island Flight Simulator – $17.99

Knack 2 – $29.99

LEGO City Undercover – $24.99

Loading Human – $19.99

Mafia III – $17.99

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite – $17.99

Micro Machines World Series – $12.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – $27.99

MLB The Show 17 – $12.99

MXGP 3 – $19.99

NBA 2K16 – $7.99

NHL 17 – $9.99

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon – $34.99

Nioh – $29.99

No Man’s Sky – $24.99

Outlast Trinity – $14.99

Pillars of Eternity: Completed Edition – $24.99

Project CARS – $14.99

Project CARS 2 – $24.99

Ratchet & Clank – $17.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $14.99

RiME – $14.99

Sonic Forces – $19.99

South park: The Fractured But Whole – $17.99

Star Wars: Battlefront – $14.99

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 – $24.99

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $34.99

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia – $24.99

The Surge – $19.99

The Town of Light – $17.99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet – $19.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $27.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – $24.99

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – $24.99

Valkyria Revolution – $14.99

Warriors All-Stars – $12.99

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – $19.99

World to the West – $12.99

WRC 7 – $27.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99

Anything here for PS4 that you plan to pick up?