Everybody’s Golf and Atelier Lydie & Suelle Will Have A Collaboration With Each Other

The Japanese game news blog Ryokutya has reported, presumably from the latest Dengeki PlayStation magazine, that there will be a collaboration between Sony’s Everybody’s Golf and Koei Tecmo – Gust’s Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings. The two games will have collaborative costumes based on each other, available for a limited time.

Let’s start with Everybody’s Golf first. There will be new costumes based on the titular protagonists of the latest Atelier game released so far, Lydie and Suelle. Each part can be bought with 500 coins, and they will be temporarily available from April 19 to May 17.

Likewise, Atelier Lydie & Suelle will be getting two new costumes based on two Everybody’s Golf characters Erica and Gloria. For this game, the costumes will be given as free DLC and will be available for one year from April 14, 2018, until April 14, 2019.

Everybody’s Golf was already released for PlayStation 4 at the end of August 2017 worldwide. Meanwhile, Atelier Lydie & Suelle was first released in Japan in December 2017 before finally coming to the West recently in late March 2018. Whether you want to play golf with Atelier costume or perform alchemy mixes with golf attire, you will be able to do both after this collaboration begins on April 14.

[Source: Ryokutya]