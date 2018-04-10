New Port-a-Fort Item Coming to Fortnite
Epic Games continues to add new items and weapons into Fortnite on a seemingly weekly basis. With the upcoming 3.5 update to the game currently in the works, the studio has announced a brand new item that will be coming to the game, and it’s sure to help those who aren’t too great at building things themselves.
The Port-a-Fort, as it’s called, will allow players to instantly spawn a decently sized fort where they are. Instead of building their own structure in the middle of a firefight, players can simply throw down the Port-a-Fort and have one appear instantly. The team at Epic Games teased how the item will work in a new video posted to the official Fortnite Twitter account, which you can check out below.
A portable fort… it's Port-a-Fort!
Fortify yourself in seconds, all with the flick of a wrist. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/OsPQ2LkvkV
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2018
Not much is known about the item just yet, so it’s unclear exactly how players will be able to find it, though it seems likely that it will be an item found inside the care packages that drop throughout matches. While the Port-a-Fort will undoubtedly make the game a bit easier for newcomers, it will also likely make some players unhappy, so make sure to let us know what you think about the addition in the comments.
For more Fortnite news, make sure to check out just some of what was available in the 1.51 update that released a couple of weeks ago:
Guided Missile (Battle Royale)
Take down forts with a more personal touch.
Sniper Shootout v2 (Battle Royale)
Play ‘Peek-a-boo’ in Sniper Shootout v2. Hunting Rifle and Crossbow added, Magnum removed.
‘The Three Husketeers’ Questline (Save the World)
Spring It On! comes to a close with an egg-streme Mini-Boss battle.
Rabbit Raider Jonesy / Miss Bunny Penny (Save the World)
These Heroes never have a bad hare day!
GENERAL
- Next Phase of Crossplay Improvements on Console
- You can now add, remove, and manage Epic Friends from the main menu.
- You can now send, receive, and respond to crossplay Party Invites.
- Party Finder now includes Epic Friends on other platforms.
- Enabled toggling of full screen mode with Alt + Enter on PC, and Option + Enter on Mac.
- Increased the brightness and visibility of ammo boxes.