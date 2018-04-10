New Port-a-Fort Item Coming to Fortnite

Epic Games continues to add new items and weapons into Fortnite on a seemingly weekly basis. With the upcoming 3.5 update to the game currently in the works, the studio has announced a brand new item that will be coming to the game, and it’s sure to help those who aren’t too great at building things themselves.

The Port-a-Fort, as it’s called, will allow players to instantly spawn a decently sized fort where they are. Instead of building their own structure in the middle of a firefight, players can simply throw down the Port-a-Fort and have one appear instantly. The team at Epic Games teased how the item will work in a new video posted to the official Fortnite Twitter account, which you can check out below.

A portable fort… it's Port-a-Fort! Fortify yourself in seconds, all with the flick of a wrist. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/OsPQ2LkvkV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 10, 2018

Not much is known about the item just yet, so it’s unclear exactly how players will be able to find it, though it seems likely that it will be an item found inside the care packages that drop throughout matches. While the Port-a-Fort will undoubtedly make the game a bit easier for newcomers, it will also likely make some players unhappy, so make sure to let us know what you think about the addition in the comments.

