Arcade Space Shooter Hyper Sentintel Launches Next Month

Huey Games has announced that their upcoming arcade space shooter Hyper Sentinel will launch on May 11 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game, a “pure arcade flip and scroll shooter,” is a modern take on the classic gameplay of space shooters. According to the developers, the game repackages the nostalgia of past games and puts a modern twist on the classic Neo Retro experience.

You can check out the official trailer for Hyper Sentinel below:

“After a lot of hard work we’re super excited to be able to announce a release date,” said Rob Hewson, CEO and Creative Director at Huey Games. “I’d also like to issue another huge thanks to all our Kickstarter backers who I know will love this game.” “Hyper Sentinel will take older gamers right back to their roots with an updated feel,” said game creator Jonathan Port of Four5Six Pixel. “Meanwhile the new generation’s thrill-seekers can satisfy their urge for action and epic boss battles without wading through plot.”

For more on the upcoming space shooter, check out below for more on Hyper Sentinel:

Hyper Sentinel is a pure arcade flip and scroll shooter, shot through with classic gameplay in a state-of-the-art, modern game. It doesn’t just inspire nostalgia – it repackages what makes people nostalgic and adds a smart, modern feel to create the ultimate Neo Retro experience. With simple controls, fast-paced action and intuitive gameplay, Hyper Sentinel is the ultimate pick-up-and-play experience that lets players jump into the role of a lone ship defending the earth from marauding aliens, adding no extra waffle than that.

Hyper Sentinel will launch on May 11, 2018.