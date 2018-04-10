Japanese Trailer of Mega Man X Legacy Collection Confirms New Features & Release Date

Capcom has published an official trailer for Mega Man X Legacy Collection in Japan, which is now known there as Rockman X Anniversary Collection. This collection is split into two parts; the first part covering Mega Man X1 to X4, while the second part has Mega Man X5 to X8. This collection will have an option to apply filters that can either improve quality of pixel graphics or emulate CRT monitor lines for X1 through X6, while the 3D games X7 and X8 will instead simply have improved 3D graphics.

This new Mega Man X collection also comes with an extensive Museum Mode which encompasses Gallery, Music Player, Goods Catalog of Mega Man X merchandise, and a Theater where you can watch past series trailers and even The day of Sigma anime which was also available in the PSP game Maverick Hunter X.

But the most exciting addition to this Mega Man X collection is the X Challenge mode, which pits the player against two Maverick bosses at once, and these Mavericks may even be combined from different games altogether. A couple of examples given are X1‘s Chill Penguin teaming up with X4‘s Frost Walrus, or X3‘s Neon Tiger with X4‘s Slash Beast. The player will be able to bring up to three extra weapon types when attempting these X Challenge stages.

Rockman X Anniversary Collection, the Japanese version of Mega Man X Legacy Collection, will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on July 26. It will be only sold physically for PS4 and Switch in Japan. There is also a two-in-one pack that includes both collections and all eight Mega Man X games, which will be available on the PS4 with two discs on a single package.

[Source: Capcom]