Latest Call of Duty: WWII is Out Now, Overhauling Divisions and Much More
Sledgehammer Games announced that one of the biggest patches to Call of Duty: WWII, one that introduces huge changes to the Division system as well as some other additions, is now officially for nearly everyone to experience. The new update not only features new DLC content, but also introduces a Paintshop, a newly themed HQ, and of course the overhaul of the Divisions system.
For those unaware of the changes that are now implemented into the game, earlier last week Sledgehammer Games announced the overhaul of Divisions. According to the company, the changes come as an effort to allow for more customization and balance across the multiplayer section of the game. You can check out more on the Divisions overhaul by watching the video above. Along with the Divisions overhaul, the latest update also introduces the second DLC pack for the game, The War Machine.
For more on what the latest update to Call of Duty: WWII is bringing to the game, check out below for the full update notes:
FEATURE UPDATES
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC Pack 2: The War Machine now live on PS4 with 3 new maps (Egypt, Dunkirk, V2), War Mode: Operation Husky, and Nazi Zombies: The Shadowed Throne
- Paintshop
- Divisions Overhaul Changes
- New Themed HQ
- Emblem Gallery – Recent and Trending tabs
MULTIPLAYER
Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics
- Pushed out Phase 1 of “Memory Error” fix
- Fixed crash and functionality loss issues in Public Match menu
- Fixed issue where map voting would occasionally show two of the same options
- Fixed issue where Afterlife and Return to Sender medals were being incorrectly awarded
- Fixed issue where splitscreen players were kicked after receiving their login bonuses
- Fixed splitscreen issues on Shipment 1944
- Fixed splitscreen issue in Prop Hunt where Player 2 does not have functionality
- Fixed performance issues with scrolling rapidly in menus
- Fixed issue where players were kicked from a lobby when accessing Special Helmets
Maps
- Fixed loading screen issues for War Mode on Operation Intercept
- Fixed issue with War Mode on Operation Neptune where trying to start a Custom Match resulted in an error message and crash
UI
- Various UI fixes and improvements (menus, base weapon text, HUD, icons, subtitles, error messages, splitscreen, Division slots, description text, overlay alignment, AAR, Combat Record, timers, clan tags, Emblem Gallery, Firing Range, inspecting weapons, default Uniforms, Prop Hunt)
- Fixed issue where “Leave Match” and “Quit to Desktop” buttons in MP were not functioning properly
Audio
- Fixed audio issues in the HQ Theater
WEAPONS/SCORESTREAKS
- Various weapon art and animation improvements
- Fixed issue where STG-44’s appeared with 2 iron sights
- Fixed issue where players had problems respawning in a match while using the Battle Watch II variant of the M1941
- Fixed issue where players were not able to shoot Care Packages out of the sky by shooting the parachute
GAMEBATTLES/CoDCASTER/ESPORTS MODE
- Various UI fixes and improvements for CoDCaster (menus, functionality)
- Fixed crashing issues for CoDCaster matches
- Fixed functionality issues with the social tab
ZOMBIES
- Pushed out Phase 1 of “Memory Error” fix
- Various UI fixes and improvements (menus, incorrect error messages, subtitles, weapon names, description text, clan tags)
- Fixed various map exploits on The Darkest Shore
- Fixed issue where “Leave Match” and “Quit to Desktop” buttons in Zombies were not functioning properly
- Fixed issue where splitscreen players were freezing after certain easter egg steps on The Darkest Shore
Call of Duty: WWII is available now.
