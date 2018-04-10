Latest Call of Duty: WWII is Out Now, Overhauling Divisions and Much More

Sledgehammer Games announced that one of the biggest patches to Call of Duty: WWII, one that introduces huge changes to the Division system as well as some other additions, is now officially for nearly everyone to experience. The new update not only features new DLC content, but also introduces a Paintshop, a newly themed HQ, and of course the overhaul of the Divisions system.

For those unaware of the changes that are now implemented into the game, earlier last week Sledgehammer Games announced the overhaul of Divisions. According to the company, the changes come as an effort to allow for more customization and balance across the multiplayer section of the game. You can check out more on the Divisions overhaul by watching the video above. Along with the Divisions overhaul, the latest update also introduces the second DLC pack for the game, The War Machine.

For more on what the latest update to Call of Duty: WWII is bringing to the game, check out below for the full update notes:

FEATURE UPDATES Call of Duty: WWII DLC Pack 2: The War Machine now live on PS4 with 3 new maps (Egypt, Dunkirk, V2), War Mode: Operation Husky, and Nazi Zombies: The Shadowed Throne

Paintshop

Divisions Overhaul Changes

New Themed HQ

Emblem Gallery – Recent and Trending tabs MULTIPLAYER Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics Pushed out Phase 1 of “Memory Error” fix

Fixed crash and functionality loss issues in Public Match menu

Fixed issue where map voting would occasionally show two of the same options

Fixed issue where Afterlife and Return to Sender medals were being incorrectly awarded

Fixed issue where splitscreen players were kicked after receiving their login bonuses

Fixed splitscreen issues on Shipment 1944

Fixed splitscreen issue in Prop Hunt where Player 2 does not have functionality

Fixed performance issues with scrolling rapidly in menus

Fixed issue where players were kicked from a lobby when accessing Special Helmets Maps Fixed loading screen issues for War Mode on Operation Intercept

Fixed issue with War Mode on Operation Neptune where trying to start a Custom Match resulted in an error message and crash UI Various UI fixes and improvements (menus, base weapon text, HUD, icons, subtitles, error messages, splitscreen, Division slots, description text, overlay alignment, AAR, Combat Record, timers, clan tags, Emblem Gallery, Firing Range, inspecting weapons, default Uniforms, Prop Hunt)

Fixed issue where “Leave Match” and “Quit to Desktop” buttons in MP were not functioning properly Audio Fixed audio issues in the HQ Theater WEAPONS/SCORESTREAKS Various weapon art and animation improvements

Fixed issue where STG-44’s appeared with 2 iron sights

Fixed issue where players had problems respawning in a match while using the Battle Watch II variant of the M1941

Fixed issue where players were not able to shoot Care Packages out of the sky by shooting the parachute GAMEBATTLES/CoDCASTER/ESPORTS MODE Various UI fixes and improvements for CoDCaster (menus, functionality)

Fixed crashing issues for CoDCaster matches

Fixed functionality issues with the social tab ZOMBIES Pushed out Phase 1 of “Memory Error” fix

Various UI fixes and improvements (menus, incorrect error messages, subtitles, weapon names, description text, clan tags)

Fixed various map exploits on The Darkest Shore

Fixed issue where “Leave Match” and “Quit to Desktop” buttons in Zombies were not functioning properly

Fixed issue where splitscreen players were freezing after certain easter egg steps on The Darkest Shore

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.

