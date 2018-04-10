Masters of Anima Is Now Available On the PS4

A new kind of multitasking frenzy is now available on the PlayStation Store for the PS4. Masters of Anima, created by Passtech Games, is an adventure game that focuses a lot on strategic planning and execution.

Here is an overview of the game, via the official Masters of Anima website:

Masters of Anima is an original adventure game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC that takes you deep into a world rocked by magic. Battle against the forces of evil in strategic, action-packed battles, where your ability to make tactical decisions quickly is vital. Summon and control large armies of up to 100 Guardians, who obey your commands with intuitive and innovative gameplay made from the ground up for controller play, as well as keyboard and mouse! You play as Otto, an apprentice of Anima, able to wield incredible powers that are the source of all life in the world of Spark. You covet the rank of Master so you can finally marry your beloved fiancée Ana – who is now a captive of the terrible Zahr and his fearsome Golems! Learn to control new types of Guardians on your adventure, each with their own unique talents and abilities useful to explore the vast world of Spark and reveal its secrets, as well as to take down the formidable bosses that stand in your way. As your victories rack up, acquire new powers and abilities for both yourself and your Guardians, and become a true Master of Anima. Explore the whimsical world of Spark, slay huge monsters, defeat the mysterious villain Zahr, and perhaps even save the world while you’re at it!

Screenshots of the game can be found below:

We also wrote a review of the game, in which we praised the thrill of a job well done.

Masters of Anima is for those who love to multitask. Ordering various groups of guardians to attack multiple groups of enemies while also moving around, dodging attacks and performing combos can make for a very hectic game. But for those who live for the thrill of a job well done amidst a bunch of chaos, Masters of Anima was made for them. The rest of us will have to suffer through some agonizing deaths on a painful path to better skills before this game really opens up. Appearances can be deceiving, and Master of Anima is certainly a prime example of this phrase.

Masters of Anima is out now for the PS4, and several other gaming platforms.