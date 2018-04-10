SEGA Asks Twitter Which One From Their IPs Should be Collaborating With P3D and P5D

SEGA is holding a poll on their Japanese official account, asking fans which of their own IPs should bring collaboration costumes to Atlus’ upcoming games, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

Here is a translation of the said tweet:

[A sudden questionnaire] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Persona 5: Dancing Star Night If they are to have a collaboration with SEGA, which costumes would be good? Yakuza costumes Virtua Fighter costumes Sonic costumes

If you have a Twitter account, you can cast your vote straight at SEGA’s tweet. This poll is expected to end on April 12.

As a reminder, Atlus is also going to release an Atlus Selection DLC set of costumes where characters from both P3D and P5D will get to wear attires of characters from Atlus’ other IPs like Shin Megami Tensei and Devil Summoner. By checking the Atlus Selection DLC costume list below, you may have an idea on how the SEGA collaboration costumes would be like:

Persona 3’s Hero (Makoto Yuki) – Devil Survivor‘s Hero

– Devil Survivor‘s Hero Yukari Takeba – Yuzu Tanikawa from Devil Survivor

– Yuzu Tanikawa from Devil Survivor Junpei Iori – Jyoji Hijiri from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

– Jyoji Hijiri from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Aigis – Sera from Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner

– Sera from Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner Mitsuru Kirijo – Nemissa from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers

– Nemissa from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Akihiko Sanada – Kyoji Kuzunoha from Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner

– Kyoji Kuzunoha from Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner Fuka Yamagishi – Asahi from Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

– Asahi from Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Ken Amada – Yuichi from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers

– Yuichi from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Persona 5’s Hero (Ren Amamiya) – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne’s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne’s Hero Ryuji Sakamoto – Shin Megami Tensei II‘s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei II‘s Hero Anne Takamaki – Hiroko from Shin Megami Tensei II

– Hiroko from Shin Megami Tensei II Yusuke Kitagawa – Shin Megami Tensei I‘s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei I‘s Hero Makoto Niijima – Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse‘s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse‘s Hero Futaba Sakura – Demonica Suit from Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey

– Demonica Suit from Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Haru Okumura – Tae Asakura from Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on May 24.

[Source: SEGA]