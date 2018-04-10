PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of April 10, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. They’re mainly titles from Rockstar Games, so action game fans are in for a treat. Like always, it’s another exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on April 17 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 36 Fragments of Midnight – $2.39

– $2.39 Absolver – $14.99

Aegis Defenders – $13.99

Bully – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49 Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $8.99 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack – $59.49 Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – $100.49

L.A. Noire – $29.99

Max Payne – $8.99

Manhunt – $8.99

Red Dead Revolver – $8.99

– $8.99 Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs Royal Edition – $22.49

Thimbleweed Park – $9.99

The Warriors – $8.99 PlayStation 3 Blue-Collar Astronaut – $1.99

Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Midnight Club LA Complete Edition – $4.99

Red Dead Redemption – $9.89 Undead Nightmare – $7.49

Planets Under Attack – $2.39 PlayStation Vita 36 Fragments of Midnight – $2.39

– $2.39 Son of Scoregasm – $6.49

PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for April.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.