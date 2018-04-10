Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition Is Out on PS4 With a New Trailer

We just finished a review of Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs, and we still ain’t stopping. As of today, the Royal Edition of the game is now out on the PS4. The game also had a new debut launch trailer that shows a bit of gameplay and a lot of the quirkiness of Regalia.

Info on Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition below, via Pixelated Milk:

Royal Edition with The Unending Grimoire DLC included Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs has already made its mark amongst RPG fans during its PC launch, but we’re not stopping there. The Royal Edition is an enhanced version of the game that also contains a DLC: The Unending Grimoire, including an endless mode and brand-new characters. The Grimoire allows players to challenge themselves in randomly generated battles in return for additional visual customization options for the party members. It is divided into chapters, and within the Grimoire all sorts of unexpected combinations can happen. Fighting within the Grimoire takes no in-game time (they do not advance the calendar) and can be played anytime you want, right from the point when you build the Mystic’s Tower for Bassanius. Traverse through lands of robust turn-based battles, diverse quests and distinct bosses.

Bond with dozens of colorful characters who will help you along your journey.

Tone down the difficulty level or skip battles if you’re not in a mood for a fight.

Experience a fair amount of epicness and tons of humor; Samurai dwarves?!

Bring back your best jRPG memories with hours of engaging gameplay.

Face the newly-added endless mode and prove your tactical skills. Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition for PlayStation 4, is available on PlayStation 4 in two versions: regular and OST Combo bundle that also includes the game soundtrack by Game Audio Factory (Endless Legend, Furi) and a dynamic theme.

Screenshots of the game can be found below: